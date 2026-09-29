Veterans in Touch – Remember Military Families

When a service member deploys, a family faces change and stress. In times of war or conflict, emotions may be even higher. Even when we are not at war, military families often deal with stresses such as frequent moves or the absence of a parent. Deployment to war creates additional issues for a family to handle.

Families face a number of challenges before, during and after deployment. This emotional cycle begins when news of the deployment is released to the family. It starts with a short period of strong emotions such as fear and anger. As departure grows closer, a period of detachment and withdrawal may occur. This can happen to prepare for the person being physically gone.

During the deployment, family members have a range of feelings and experiences, including:

Concern, worry or panic

Loneliness, sadness

Added family duties and responsibilities

Learning new skills, making new friends

Fear for their Service member’s safety

Feeling overwhelmed

Financial difficulties

Dealing with problems on their own

Understanding what you loved ones have gone through

Concern over being needed and loved

Children’s reactions to a parent’s deployment vary with each child. Reactions depend on age, maturity and any other behavioral or mental health problems the child may have. The mental health of the at home parent often affects the child’s distress level. This is especially true for young children. If parents successfully handle the stress of deployment, their children are less likely to have mental or behavior problems.

We honor and respect our active duty military men and women. But I wonder if we as a nation really think about the families and what they are going through when their loved one is deployed. From the last hugs and kisses until they return, it is hard for both the soldier and the family.

If you know of a family that has a family member deployed, reach out to them. Ask them if there is anything you can do to help them. If little children are involved, let mom know you are there for her if she needs some babysitting duties. Remember they are a part of our military being successful.

GOD BLESS OUR MILITARY FAMILIES AND THE LOVED ONES THEY SUPPORT!