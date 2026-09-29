North Central College Recognized Among Top Private Colleges in Latest U.S. News & World Report Rankings

North Central College continues to earn national recognition for the quality and value of its educational experience. In the newly released U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings, North Central ranked No. 18 among Top Private Colleges in the Regional Universities Midwest category and came in at No. 23 out of 171 institutions in the overall regional rankings.

The College climbed three places from last year’s rankings to No. 24 in the Best Value Schools category and made the list of Top Performers on Social Mobility. North Central College continues to stand out for its support for student Veterans, ranking among the top 10 Best Colleges for Veterans for the third year in a row. The College was also recognized for its strong undergraduate programs in engineering and psychology.

“Recognition from U.S. News & World Report reflects our sustained commitment to providing students with more than just a degree. North Central College provides a deeply personal and highly supportive educational experience that prepares students for real-world success and impact,” said President Abiódún Gòkè-Paríolá. “Students benefit from our location in the world-class city of Naperville, and work closely with faculty and staff mentors to sharpen their skills beyond the classroom through internships, research and real-life opportunities.”

For more than four decades, U.S. News & World Report has produced its Best Colleges rankings as a guide for students and their families who are embarking on the college search process. The 2027 rankings evaluated more than 1,700 U.S. college and universities, using up to 17 different factors to measure academic quality and graduate success.

North Central College Sets Record Enrollment for Third Year in a Row

North Central College has reported the highest enrollment in its 165-year history, welcoming 3,218 students for the 2026-27 academic year. This marks the third year in a row that the institution has experienced record total enrollment, after reporting enrollment totals of 3,003 in 2024-25 and 3,179 in 2025-26. This year’s figure includes 527 graduate students, and an all-time high 2,691 undergraduate students, eclipsing last year’s record of 2,632 undergraduates.

About North Central College

Founded in 1861, North Central College is “Naperville’s University,” located just 28 miles west of Chicago in Naperville, Ill., the third-largest city in Illinois and the Best City to Live in America according to Niche.com. Home to more than 3,200 students, North Central offers a comprehensive range of undergraduate and graduate programs, including nationally accredited programs in business and the health sciences. Visit northcentralcollege.edu to discover why U.S. News & World Report has named North Central a “Best in the Midwest” university for more than 30 years in a row.

Prospective students and families interested in learning more about North Central College can visit northcentralcollege.edu/why-ncc. Students interested in applying can go to northcentralcollege.edu/admissions/apply or schedule a campus visit at northcentralcollege.edu/admissions/visit.