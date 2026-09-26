L.L.Bean Opens First Western Suburbs Store at Westridge Court in Naperville

Iconic outdoor lifestyle brand L.L.Bean opened its newest retail store at Westridge Court in Naperville on Friday, Sept. 25, marking the brand’s first location in Chicago’s western suburbs.

L.L.Bean, founded in Maine in 1912, opened the more than 16,000-square-foot store featuring the brand’s outdoor-inspired apparel and footwear. It is L.L.Bean’s fourth Illinois location, expanding the retailer’s presence into the western suburbs and giving area residents easier access to its products.

A Century of Heritage Style

For more than 100 years, L.L.Bean has built a reputation for craftsmanship, quality and customer service. Every product is designed in Maine with an emphasis on durability and function, reflecting the brand’s mission to help customers experience the outdoors.

To mark the opening, L.L.Bean’s 13-foot-tall Bootmobile toured Naperville, giving residents a look at a piece of the brand’s Maine heritage as the store’s doors officially opened.

What’s In Store

The new location carries L.L.Bean’s full range of apparel and footwear, from moisture-wicking shirts and breathable summer styles to weather-resistant outerwear and cozy layers built for every season. The assortment includes signature items such as the Boat and Tote, Bean Boot, Field Coat and flannel shirts — products that helped establish the brand’s reputation for durable, outdoor-ready gear.

“From exploring the Naperville Riverwalk to spending time in the area’s parks and forest preserves, there are countless ways to enjoy the outdoors close to home,” said Barbara Noe, District Manager at L.L.Bean. “We look forward to welcoming guests to our new Naperville store and helping them find everything they need for the outdoor lifestyle.”

Giving Back to the Community

Alongside the opening, L.L.Bean contributed $10,000 to Fry Family YMCA to help expand access to summer camp experiences for underserved youth in the area.

The Westridge Court location at 336 South Rt. 59 is now open to the public, offering Chicago’s western suburbs a new destination for outdoor apparel and gear.