Public Safety Open House Set for Sept. 26

The Naperville Police and Fire Departments invite all residents to attend the annual Public Safety Open House from 10AM to 2PM on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Naperville’s Public Safety Campus, 1380 Aurora Ave. Find free parking across River Road in the church lot.

Bring the whole family for this fun and educational day full of safety information, activities and giveaways as well as demonstrations by Naperville’s public safety teams. Fire Department personnel will conduct hazardous materials and flashover fire demonstrations, and Police Department personnel will make a mock traffic stop and DUI arrest, showcase the talents of the K-9 Unit, and demonstrate how the department utilizes drones and tasers.

During this free event, participants will also have the chance to view and interact with police and fire equipment and vehicles, gather fire safety and crime prevention information, talk with police officers and firefighters, dust for fingerprints with a crime scene detective, and learn the basics of calling 9-1-1 from real telecommunicators, among other activities.

Kids will enjoy photo opportunities and educational giveaways, usually accompanied with special safety advice.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from several food trucks during the event.

For more information, visit www.naperville.il.us/PSOH.