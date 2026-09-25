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Public Safety Open House Set for Sept. 26

City of Naperville
By City of Naperville

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Enjoy police and fire demonstrations, safety resources, and activities for all ages at this free family-friendly event

The Naperville Police and Fire Departments invite all residents to attend the annual Public Safety Open House from 10AM to 2PM on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Naperville’s Public Safety Campus, 1380 Aurora Ave. Find free parking across River Road in the church lot. 

Bring the whole family for this fun and educational day full of safety information, activities and giveaways as well as demonstrations by Naperville’s public safety teams. Fire Department personnel will conduct hazardous materials and flashover fire demonstrations, and Police Department personnel will make a mock traffic stop and DUI arrest, showcase the talents of the K-9 Unit, and demonstrate how the department utilizes drones and tasers.

During this free event, participants will also have the chance to view and interact with police and fire equipment and vehicles, gather fire safety and crime prevention information, talk with police officers and firefighters, dust for fingerprints with a crime scene detective, and learn the basics of calling 9-1-1 from real telecommunicators, among other activities.

Kids will enjoy photo opportunities and educational giveaways, usually accompanied with special safety advice.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from several food trucks during the event. 

For more information, visit www.naperville.il.us/PSOH.

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City of Naperville
City of Napervillehttp://www.naperville.il.us.
About Naperville: Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville, Ill., is home to approximately 145,000 people. This vibrant, thriving City consistently ranks as a top community in the nation in which to live, raise children and retire. The City is home to acclaimed public and parochial schools, the best public library system in the country, an array of healthcare options and an exceptionally low crime rate. Naperville has ready access to a variety of public transportation, housing and employment options. The City’s diversified employer base features high technology firms, retailers and factories, as well as small and home-based businesses. Residents also enjoy world-class parks, diverse worship options, the opportunity to serve on several City boards and commissions, a thriving downtown shopping and dining area, a renowned outdoor history museum known as Naper Settlement and an active civic community. For more information, please visit our website at www.naperville.il.us.
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