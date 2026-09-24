Things To Do in Naperville This Weekend: September 25-27

Looking for the best things to do in Naperville this weekend? Enjoy downtown dining, shopping, and live music; stroll along the Riverwalk; or explore seasonal events and family-friendly attractions. Whether you’re planning a date night, a family outing, or a quick local getaway, this guide highlights top activities to help you make the most of your weekend in Naperville, Illinois.

Friday

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Kreger’s Brats and Sausage Haus

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. And this weekend Kreger’s is back with brats on the grill. Let Tim and Mary Jo know that you know Bill’s wurst is the best. Find more than 20 fresh flavors as well as fresh-baked buns, added varieties of fresh-made salads, pickles, desserts and more. Pre-order at (630) 355-4418. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com. Call today for pick up on Friday and/or Saturday.

Naperville Central High School Class of 1986 is set to celebrate its 40th reunion this weekend. Thanks to all for helping to spread the word to friends, family and classmates in town and beyond.

Erin O’Donnell, now a resident of Tampa, Florida, is helping to organize Naperville Central Class of 1986 high school’s 40th reunion. The committee aims to spread the word to classmates “who may have wandered off into the witness protection program, changed their names, or simply escaped social media.” All efforts have been made to help locate classmates here and beyond are appreciated saying “this is NOT a surprise party.” Even if unable to attend, organizers hope classmates will kindly register/contact organizers via nchsclassof86.com for future happenings. ALSO NOTE! “Friday Night Fun” welcomes everyone to football and festivities. Saturday is set with advance reservations as the food has been ordered. Thanks to all classmates!

Auditions: ‘Let It Be Christmas’ September 25-26

6:30 to 9PM at Community Christian Church, The Yellow Box – 1635 Emerson Lane, Naperville, IL 60540.

Actors, Singers and Dancers of all ages sign up now for a part in this Christmas Tradition story told through the music of The Beatles. Auditions will be held on Friday, Sept. 25 (6:30-8PM) and Saturday, Sept. 26 (1-2:30PM) at Community Christian Church, The Yellow Box, 1635 Emerson Lane, Naperville, IL 60540. More info at www.communitychristian.org/letitbechristmas.

Theater for Charity: ‘The Prom’

7PM at Center Stage Theater – 1665 Quincy Ave STE 131, Naperville, IL 60540

The Prom is a heartfelt musical about inclusion, acceptance, and standing up for what’s right. When a small-town high school student is banned from bringing her girlfriend to prom, a group of eccentric Broadway actors swoop in to help—bringing plenty of humor, heart, and a little chaos along the way. Tickets are $25 and available at www.theaterforcharity.com. Perfomaces continue at 7PM Saturday and 1PM Sunday.

Saturday

5th Avenue Naperville Farmer’s Market

7AM to noon at 5th Avenue Train Station – 200 East. 5th Avenue, Naperville, IL 60563

Build a farm-to-table meal with a plethora of locally-grown food. You’ll also find an array products, performances and events, making this a great destination for the whole family.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is now open every day!

Find the spacious new diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch—now from 7AM to 2PM every day! Rosie’s also is now located in CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. (For more information about Rosie’s co-founders Lynn Lowder and Dale Eisenberg and how the restaurant helps support the mission of the nonprofit Veteran Business Project, click here and check out an earlier post on this website that helps tell the history of this diner with a purpose, also a tribute to Rosie the Riveter. Note Also! the Veteran Business Project, Inc. (VBP) will celebrate veteran success stories at its third annual Valor to Venture fundraising gala from 6PM to 10PM Thursday, Oct. 29, at Hotel Arista, 2139 CityGate Lane, Naperville’s CityGate Centre. Valor to Venture tickets are $300 each or $2,700 for a table of 10. Sponsorship packages are also available, and each sponsorship level includes event tickets. Visit VeteranBusinessProject.org for a link to more info about the event. Or stop by Rosie’s and ask!

Repair Fair

9AM to noon at St. Timothy Lutheran Church – 1313 N. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60563

Do you have broken household items in need of fixing? Bring them to St. Timothy Lutheran’s Repair Fair! Volunteers will be on hand to fix items and favorite treasures, or evaluate any pieces needing more extensive repair. The event is FREE, but some repairs may require a small fee (cash appreciated). Your items will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. On-site services include small household appliance/electronics and lamp repair (limit 1 per household unless time permits for more), jewelry repair/modifications (no watches or rings), minor sewing repairs and more. Other items are assessed for cost and completed offsite. This event is hosted by St. Timothy Green Team and SCARCE.

Public Safety Open House

10AM to 2PM at Naperville’s Public Safety Campus – 1380 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

The Public Safety Open House is an event the entire community will enjoy while gaining valuable safety information for their families, neighborhoods and workplaces. Join the Naperville Police and Fire Departments for this annual family-friendly, fun-filled day featuring safety demonstrations, crime and fire prevention information, food trucks, activities and giveaways! View a complete list of planned activities on the Public Safety Open House webpage.

Sunday

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s.

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available.

Oktoberfest at Peanuts

Noon to 7PM at Peanuts Bar & Grill – 22 W Chicago Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

Peanuts Bar & Grill in downtown Naperville annual Oktoberfest will return noon to 7PM Sunday, September 27, 2026. Peanuts is located at 22 W Chicago Ave, Naperville, IL 60540. Come down for brats, food and beverages. Donations will benefit Naperville Responds For Veterans.

Check out PN’s Community Events for events today, tonight, tomorrow and way into the future!