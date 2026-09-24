Oktoberfest Returns Oct. 2-3 at Naper Settlement’s

Experience family-fun activities, stein holding contest, German cuisine and the return of 90s band Fool House

Naper Settlement’s annual Oktoberfest celebration returns with an exciting live music schedule ranging from modern polka to pop, traditional German cuisine and beer, family-fun activities, and more on from 5-10PM Oct. 2 and from 3-10PM Oct. 3.

Held inside a giant tent on Naper Settlement’s 13-acre museum grounds, this event features one of the largest Oktoberfest beer varieties in the area and German food from local restaurants and food trucks. On Saturday, guests can test their strength in a stein holding contest or bring their family to explore the children’s activity area with inflatables.

Oktoberfest will feature a vibrant mix of music throughout the weekend, from traditional Oomph tunes to modern polka, pop, and country. Back by popular demand, Fool House will bring their Wow That’s What I Call 90’s Tour to Oktoberfest on from 8-10PM Saturday (Oct. 3). Featuring the music of NSYNC, Britney Spears, TLC, Blink-182, Spice Girls, Madonna, and more, Fool House will transform Oktoberfest into the ultimate 90s throwback extravaganza with a brand-new performance. From sing-along anthems to wild party classics, every beat is designed to keep guests dancing all night long.

Guests can indulge in a variety of authentic German cuisine, including bratwurst, schnitzel, pretzels, and more, as well as popular festival treats such as donuts from local food vendors. Traditional and local beer selections will be available, including Hofbrau Oktoberfest, Shiner Oktoberfest, Alter Festbier, and Schlafly Pumpkin Ale. There will also be various wine options, including Z. Alexander Brown Red Blend and Schmitt Shone Riesling.

Friday, Oct. 2 – Live music and activities schedule

5:30-7:30PM Music by Ed Wagner’s Lustige Blaskapelle

8-10PM Music by Polkaholics

Saturday, Oct. 3 – Live music and activities schedule

3-7PM Children’s area with inflatables by Chasers Laser Tag

3-5PM Music by Freeze Dried

5-5:30PM Stein holding contest

5:30-7:30PM Music by Whiskey Romance Band

8-10PM Music by Fool House

“Naper Settlement truly brings the ultimate Oktoberfest experience to Naperville!” said Adison Glick, special events senior team leader 1 at Naper Settlement. “From enjoying authentic German beer and cuisine to competing in the stein holding contest, dancing to polka music, and soaking up the vibrant festival atmosphere, this event provides an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate the rich traditions of Oktoberfest.”

Oktoberfest tickets are now available and are $25 adults and $15 youth ages 4-12. Naper Settlement members and children under 4 receive complimentary admission. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit NaperSettlement.org/Oktoberfest.