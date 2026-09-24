Early voting is now in progress for the General Midterm Election

Find one of the Early Voting locations for DuPage County in the lower level of the Naperville Municipal Center located at 400 S. Eagle Street. Follow the signs. (PN File Photo)

Today, Sept. 24, 2026, is the first day of Early Voting for the General Midterm Election. Thanks for all voter interest to be informed.

Early today, the DuPage County Clerk’s office reported via a phone call that Mail-In Ballots will be mailed to voters in batches. Not all voters will receive Mail-In Ballots at the same time.

In addition, shifts to fill slots as DuPage County Election Judges at polling places throughout October have not yet been released.

Early Voting at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle Street, for DuPage County Voters now is open from 8AM to 4:30PM on weekdays and from 9AM to Noon on Saturdays. Additional voting sites will be open beginning Mon., Oct. 19.

Will County voters may cast ballots weekdays from 8:30AM to 4:30PM at the Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Additional voting sites will be open beginning Mon., Oct. 19.

Original Post, Early 2026 / As an American citizen and resident of Naperville, Illinois, it’s every registered voter’s duty to properly assess every hopeful aiming to serve in government leadership. Is the candidate qualified? Is the candidate experienced? Where does the candidate stand on important policy issues? Where does the candidate stand on fiscal responsibility? If an incumbent, what’s the candidate’s voting record? Does the candidate communicate well? Is the candidate accessible?

Visiting educational websites of hopefuls vying to be elected in the General Mid-Term Election can be enlightening. Searching on line for the candidate’s website is a good way to start.

Early Voting locations with times are posted at the bottom of this page under the “VOTE” banner. Early Voting in the Midterm Election begins Thurs., Sept. 24.

Get to know the strength of all candidates who will appear on the ballot for the Midterm General Election on Nov. 3, 2026. Thanks again!

CANDIDATE LISTING for NAPERVILLE VOTERS

Get to know candidates…

Educated votes matter most for all Elections…

Note also opportunities to watch candidate forums (sometimes touted as debates), attend “meet and greet” events and/or fundraisers, and visit educational websites of hopefuls vying to be elected create chances to be educated.

Straight tickets along party lines are not encouraged. In fact, since 1997, straight party voting by a single vote has not been permitted in Illinois.

Voters are urged to get to know candidates before heading to the polls. Also, remember to send mail-in ballots well in advance of Election Day. Some USPS mailing and handling procedures have changed. Mail early-voting ballots early.

Before Early Voting, be mindful that plenty of time exists during the weeks of Early Voting to identify the most qualified candidates before Midterm Election Day on Nov. 3, 2026.

Let’s hope the most qualified and dedicated hopefuls end up with victories during the Midterm Election on Nov. 3, 2026. Thanks again!

UPCOMING CANDIDATE FORUMS & EVENTS

PN appreciates notices of planned candidate forums, public fundraisers, public meet & greets as well as candidate debates.

9AM Sat., Aug. 29, 2026 / Come for coffee from 9AM to 10AM at Quigley’s Irish Pub, 43 E. Jefferson Ave. Meet Ashley Penick, volunteer Republican P.C. (Precinct Captain), for Naperville Township 34. Naperville is served by six townships (Naperville, Lisle, DuPage, Wheatland, Milton and Winfield) that span across two separate counties (DuPage County and Will County), and precinct boundaries shift continually based on number of local voters. Did you know currently there are 87 voting precincts just in Naperville Township? Would you like to know how to serve as an Election Judge for Early Voting beginning Sept. 24 and/or in your precinct on Election Day, Nov. 3? Election Judges are paid!

8AM Thurs., Sept. 24 / Early Voting Begins! Early Voting at the Naperville Municipal Center for DuPage County Voters now is open from 8AM to 4:30PM on weekdays and from 9AM to Noon on Saturdays. Will County voters may cast ballots weekdays from 8:30AM to 4:30PM at the Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Additional voting sites in both counties will be open beginning Mon., Oct. 19.

8PM Tues., Sept. 29 / Learn About Illinois Senate Candidates: League of Women Voters of Naperville’s to Host Senate District 21 Online Candidate Forum. Hopefuls Julie Berkowicz and Laura Ellman plan to attend. Unlike a debate, this forum will have a neutral trained moderator from outside the district who presents questions to candidates for their live responses. The online forum is free, but guests must register in advance. Follow this link to register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LoDRMHrtQIiPZMTNLS_4SA.

7PM Wed., Sept. 30 / Will County Clerk Candidates Forum hosted by League of Women Voters of Naperville Online / Will County voters are invited to attend an online forum featuring candidates for the position of Will County Clerk. Candidates that have accepted our invitation are: Annette Parker and Michelle Stiff. The public forum is free, but guests must register in advance. Follow this link to register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yYu0w4Y5T1-BSYjlE-rwsw.

24-7-2026 / Ballotpedia Candidates & Endorsements (ballotpedia.org/)