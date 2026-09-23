Naper Settlement presents seasonal events and programs during October 2026

Naper Settlement is pleased to present the following events and programs during October 2026. The museum is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 AM-4 PM with general museum admission $12 for adults (13+), $10 for seniors (62+), $9 for veterans, and $8 for youth (4-12). Naperville residents with proof of residency, children under 4, and members receive complimentary admission.

For more information about a specific event or program and to purchase museum admission tickets, visit NaperSettlement.org.

Oktoberfest

5-10PM Friday, October 2 • 3-10PM & Saturday, October 3

$25/adult, $15/child (4-12) | Register

Grab your lederhosen and head to Naper Settlement for a weekend packed with authentic German eats, Oktoberfest brews, live music, and activities! Traditional German cuisine and beer will be overflowing in a giant tent, with lively music and activities. Enjoy one of the largest Oktoberfest beer varieties in the area and German food from local restaurants and food trucks. Guests can test their strength in men’s and women’s stein holding contests on Saturday from 5-5:30PM. On Saturday, there will be an expanded children’s area with activities.

Naper Settlement Lantern Tour

7-8:30PM Tuesday, October 6

$15/person | Register

Experience history after dark, where the glow of lantern light guides you through Naper Settlement’s most compelling stories. As you wander the grounds, you will step into the past and hear about the people, places, and moments that shaped our community. Pre-registration is required.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian: You Think You Know…The World Wars

7-8PM Thursday, October 8

$10/person | Register

To commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary, Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian is exploring major events in American history with a focus on the misunderstood or overlooked aspects. Prepare to see the nation’s past in a new light with engaging, entertaining presentations that make you say, “I didn’t know that!” This program’s topic is about the World Wars.

Craft By Beer: Mad Scientists

7-9PM Thursday, October 15

$20/person (21+) | Register

Get ready to unleash your inner mad scientist in this electrifying night of hands-on experiments and craft beer! In this interactive event, you’ll dive into mind-blowing science challenges, testing wild theories and brewing up fun. From creating chemical reactions to building explosive concoctions, it’s the perfect blend of trivia and thrilling science! This program is for adults only – you must be at least 21 years of age to participate. A valid ID is required at event entry. Pre-registration is required.

Family STEM Night: Mad Scientist Potion Lab

6-7PM Thursday, October 22

$8/person | Register

Unleash scientific madness together with a night of Halloween fun. At this spooky spectacular, marvel at the magic of chemistry and create color changing potions, mix liquids to create an explosion, and observe what forces repel and attract. This program is recommended for children ages 5 to 11 and their caretaker.

Howlin’ at the Moon

Friday, October 23 & Saturday, October 24 • 5-10 PM

$25/adult (21+) | Register

Enjoy thrilling performances and attractions at Naper Settlement’s Halloween bash for adults (21+)! Howl along to live music with a one-of-a-kind outdoor concert experience, feast your fangs into delicious food and drinks at the Food Truck Graveyard and BOOze Bar, and experience unique Halloween-themed activities including a costume contest, spine-chilling art displays and photo experiences, and much more. Howlin’ at the Moon is for adults twenty-one years of age and older only. No one under the age of twenty-one is permitted. IDs will be checked at the entrance.

Family Spooktacular

10AM-2PM Saturday, October 24 • 12PM-4PM Sunday, October 25

$15/adult, $10/child (4-12) | Register

Grab your candy buckets and prepare for a magical trick-or-treat journey across Naper Settlement’s 13-acre campus with candy stops at the museum’s historic homes. After, rock out with The Little Mermen & Princess Pals —the #1 Disney tribute band performing 100 years of Disney hits. From classics like Mary Poppins and The Lion King to modern hits like Frozen and Moana, the whole family will enjoy a nostalgic journey through the magical world of Disney, infused with rock and pop influences. Steps from the stage, little ones can bounce to the beat in themed inflatables including a fright-free haunted house adorned with friendly ghouls, grinning ghosts, and playfully spooky décor. Plus, don’t miss the interactive Ghoul School, where little witches and warlocks can craft custom slime. Designed for families with children ages 3-12, this is a not-so-scary celebration.

Naper Settlement since 1969

Naper Settlement is a nationally accredited, award-winning outdoor living history museum set on 13 magnificent acres in the heart of Naperville. Located 30 miles from Chicago, the museum is home to thirty-one historical structures dating back as early as the 1830s. Featuring exhibits, special events, educational programming and more, Naper Settlement is where history comes alive and the community comes to connect. For more information, visit www.napersettlement.org or call (630) 420-6010.