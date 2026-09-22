YMCA Launches ‘Y for All’ to Make Memberships More Affordable

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago announced Monday the launch of Y for All to make Y membership and a range of programs even more accessible to thousands of households across the region facing rapidly rising costs.

Y for All responds to the nation’s growing affordability crisis: according to United Way’s ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) research, more than 1 million Illinois households are struggling to cover basic needs like housing, food, and childcare, and increasingly, that strain extends to middle-income households as well as low-income ones.

“Affordability is one of the top issues facing households in the communities we serve. Families are having to make difficult budget choices,” said Adam M. Alonso, President and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago. “The Y has always been there to support our communities, and in line with our mission, we’re stepping up again and responding to the affordability crisis through the launch of Y for All. This is all about removing barriers, meeting people where they are, and making sure everyone who walks through our doors feels welcome.”

What’s New

The Y has long offered financial assistance to members who need it. Y for All expands that commitment, further removing barriers so even more individuals and families can access the Y’s health, wellness, family, and community resources, regardless of their financial circumstances.

Y for All Brings:

Deeper savings: Significantly lower pricing on membership and a range of Y programs, based on household income and number of residents.

Significantly lower pricing on membership and a range of Y programs, based on household income and number of residents. Broader eligibility: To respond to the affordability crisis and in line with the United Way ALICE data, the Y has increased the upper limit of income eligibility.

To respond to the affordability crisis and in line with the United Way ALICE data, the Y has increased the upper limit of income eligibility. A simpler process: No proof of income is required. Eligible applicants are approved on the spot, so there’s no wait time.

“United Way’s ALICE data confirms that affordability is a top issue facing individuals and families across the state,” said Sean Garrett, President and CEO of United Way of Metro Chicago. “Programs like Y for All highlight the importance of nonprofits working together to respond to the needs of their communities in concrete and meaningful ways. For anyone struggling with affordability challenges, I encourage you to call our 2-1-1 helpline or visit 211MetroChicago.org to be connected with food, housing, financial, utility and health and wellness assistance.”

Removing Barriers, Welcome Everyone in

Y for All builds on the momentum of Y’s Get Summer program, which provided free memberships to more than 3,200 Chicago teens this summer, extending that same spirit of access to people of all ages, year-round, across all Y communities.

“Since 1858, the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago has worked to strengthen community by connecting all people to their purpose, potential and each other,” said Alonso. “Y for All is the latest expression of that mission, ensuring that cost is not what stands between

families and the health, wellness, and community connection the Y provides.”

Individuals and families interested in applying for Y for All can visit their nearest YMCA location today or learn more at join.ymcachicago.org. In addition, call the United Way 2-1-1 help line or visit 211MetroChicago.org to be connected with food, housing, financial, utility, and health and wellness resources.

About the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is your Y for Life. A nonprofit, the Y serves more than 280,000 people each year through a network of nearly 100 locations, including YMCA facilities, overnight camps, and learning sites. From sports and fitness to aquatics, camps, preschool, before- and after-school programs, the Y’s mission is to strengthen community by connecting all people to their purpose, potential, and each other – at any age or stage of life. The YMCA of the USA proudly celebrates 175 years of community impact in 2026. For more information, visit www.ymcachicago.org.