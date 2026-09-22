Naperville Responds Truck Raffle Offers Chance to Win GMC Sierra While Supporting Local Veterans

Naperville Responds For Veterans (NRFV), a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to helping Veterans in crisis with critical home repairs and renovations, has launched its 2026 Truck Raffle, giving Illinois residents a chance to win a brand-new 2026 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 — or take a $50,000 cash prize instead.

A Raffle With a Mission

Every $100 ticket sold directly funds NRFV’s work supporting local Veterans who need home repairs and renovations to live safely and independently. The organization has become a trusted resource for the Chicago western suburbs Veteran community, stepping in when Veterans face home-related construction, remodeling and renovation needs.

“This raffle isn’t just about winning a truck,” organizers said. “It’s about making sure the Veterans who served our great nation in the Chicago western suburbs can receive assistance and resources for critical home repairs and renovations.”

Ticket Details and Deadline

Only 2,000 tickets will be sold, at $100 each, available exclusively online at NRFVTruckRaffle.givesmart.com. Sales run through November 11, 2026, or until all 2,000 tickets are sold — whichever comes first. Tickets are limited to Illinois residents age 18 and older.

The grand prize winner will receive a 2026 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4, valued at approximately $75,000, courtesy of presenting sponsor Woody Buick GMC of Naperville — or may opt to receive $50,000 in cash instead.

Community members are encouraged to share the Truck Raffle with co-workers, friends and family.

About Naperville Responds for Veterans

Mission: NAPERVILLE RESPONDS FOR VETERANS (NRFV) assists Veterans and their families in need, especially those with low and moderate income, by raising donations of money, building materials, and professional labor, and coordinating the process of repairing, building, and donating homes. Naperville Responds for Our Veterans is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that provides services to Veterans in need and those in crisis.

Naperville Responds For Veterans is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. All applications for assistance are vetted by the NRFV Veterans Committee on an income and “needs” basis.

Learn more at napervilleresponds.org.