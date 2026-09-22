Naperville Park District plans Family-Friendly Halloween Events this Autumn

Get in the spirit all season long, walk the Riverwalk and celebrate safely. (PN File Photo)

The Naperville Park District invites the community to attend a variety of thrilling Halloween-themed events through October and early November. Each event is designed to celebrate the fall season with educational activities about the local wildlife, entertaining celebrations with the friends and family, and a fun post-Halloween environmental event.

Throughout October, families are invited to Knoch Knolls Nature Center, located at 320 Knoch Knolls Road, to learn about the many critters found in nature with Creepy Critters Month. Families can drop in any time during the Nature Center’s hours of operation to enjoy free, seasonally themed, self-guided activities featuring Halloween creatures such as spiders, vultures and more. The Knoch Knolls Nature Center building is open from 9AM to 1PM and 1:30PM to 4:30PM Mon. through Fri.; and 9AM to 3PM Saturdays. The center is closed Sundays.

Halloween Happening returns Sun., Oct. 25

Families are invited to kick off their Halloween celebrations early with the Park District from 1PM to 4PM, Sun., Oct. 25, at Halloween Happening, presented by Woody Buick GMC. This free event, held at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, is designed for kids ages 10 and under to show off their costumes, participate in fun Halloween-themed activities, collect candy and win prizes. Learn more about the event and review costume guidelines at www.napervilleparks.org/halloweenhappening.

Pumpkin Smash set for Sat., Nov. 7

The 2026 Pumpkin Smash returns to the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots, located at 811 S. West Street, on Sat., Nov. 7. After Halloween, the Park District encourages families to save their jack-o-lanterns and pumpkins to be smashed and composted into the soil. This event is a fun way to dispose of unwanted pumpkins while keeping them out of landfills. Attendees are asked to remove candles, metal and any additional decorations. For more details, visit www.napervilleparks.org/pumpkinsmash.