WDSRA – Cheers to 50 Years of Community Champions

We just had our BIG celebration. And what a celebration it was! Hundreds of Western DuPage Special Recreation Association (WDSRA) friends came together to enjoy an afternoon of music, food, games and more. The smiles, the laughter, the overwhelming friendliness. People of all ages and backgrounds coming together to share in the power of recreation, connection and belonging.

As I looked around the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion taking it all in, I found myself reflecting on one important question:

How does an organization thrive for 50 years?

The answer was right in front of me.

It takes a community.

In 1976, that community had humble beginnings. It started with our partner park districts and their desire to serve residents with special needs in the best way possible. Because of their vision, special recreation services were brought to DuPage County. WDSRA opened its doors with a summer camp and a bowling program that same year.

The goal was simple but powerful: to provide recreation opportunities for individuals with special needs of all ages by creating meaningful experiences that would help people grow, build friendships, connect with their communities and discover things they never imagined for themselves.

Of course, no one can accomplish that alone.

As the WDSRA grew, we were inspired to do more. Families wanted more. So, we expanded program offerings to include sports, arts, social clubs, special events, trips, camps and countless other opportunities. Partnerships with organizations such as Special Olympics opened even more doors, creating opportunities for local, regional, state and national competition while helping participants discover new strengths and possibilities.

With that growth came the greater need for staff, coaches, volunteers and support. Local businesses and civic organizations became valued partners. Schools helped connect families to services, and teachers became an important network for sharing information and encouragement. Many became program staff. Volunteers stepped forward to give their time and talents.

With every new supporter came greater awareness, allowing more individuals and families to discover WDSRA and the opportunities that recreation can provide.

Each contribution may seem small on its own, but together they created something remarkable.

Over the years, the number of partnerships grew. The number of programs increased. New opportunities emerged. And most importantly, the WDSRA family continued to grow.

As our reach expanded, so did our impact.

Through every stage of growth, one thing remained constant: the belief that recreation has the power to enrich lives. WDSRA would be a place where individuals could build confidence, discover new interests, form meaningful relationships and connect with the communities where they live. It would be a place where people could participate, contribute and belong.

As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we’re not simply celebrating programs or events. We’re celebrating the people who made those 50 years possible: the visionaries who started it all, the families who entrusted us with their loved ones, the volunteers who gave their time, the partners who opened doors and the participants who inspire us every day.

Together, they created something far more meaningful than an organization. They created a community where people belong.

That’s worth celebrating.

Cheers to the community champions who have been part of the journey!