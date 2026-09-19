Behind September’s Brightest Night

Ever since I was little, I’ve loved watching the night sky. On special nights of the year, my dad would wake me up, and we’d throw a blanket on the driveway. Together, we’d lie there and watch the stars fly by. At school, the teachers would take us out, and we’d sit on the pavement to watch a solar eclipse. But with the rarity of these lunar and celestial events, I grew fascinated with how they occurred.

It just so happens that September holds the annual Harvest Moon. At around 11:50PM on Sat., Sept. 26, the Harvest Moon will reach full illumination. But even for a few days prior, you can witness this once-a-year phenomenon!

The Harvest Moon isn’t just a monthly full moon. It’s the full moon that lies the closest to the Autumnal Equinox, and it holds traditional significance. Many years ago, the extra bright light provided by the Harvest Moon assisted farmers and crews with the harvest of their summer crops. Since the moon would come up close to when the sun was setting, farmers could continue harvesting into the night. For these three days, the Moon isn’t just full, but it rises early in the evening around the same time every night.

Now you’re probably wondering how the Moon rises at nearly the same time every night. Since Naperville is in the Northern Hemisphere, the orbital angle is shallow, meaning the Earth only has to rotate a little bit more to bring the Moon back into view. Whether you love the night sky or not, maybe take some time late this month to relax, take a deep breath, and look at the Moon!