Things To Do in Naperville This Weekend: September 18-20

Looking for the best things to do in Naperville this Weekend? From downtown dining, shopping and live music to relaxing walks along the Riverwalk, seasonal events and family-friendly attractions, Naperville, Illinois, offers plenty of ways to make the weekend memorable. Whether you’re planning a date night, a day out with the kids or a quick local getaway, this guide highlights a variety of top weekend activities to help you make the most of your time in Naperville.

Friday

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Kreger’s Brats and Sausage Haus

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. And this weekend Kreger’s is back with brats on the grill. Let Tim and Mary Jo know that you know Bill’s wurst is the best. Find more than 20 fresh flavors as well as fresh-baked buns, added varieties of fresh-made salads, pickles, desserts and more. Pre-order at (630) 355-4418. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com. Call today for pick up on Friday and/or Saturday.

Naperville Irish Fest

4PM – 10PM at Central Park – 104 E Benton Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

Hosted by the West Suburban Irish, Naperville Irish Fest celebrates and promotes Irish culture and heritage through a vibrant community event that brings people together. The luck of the Irish returns to downtown Naperville this fall as Naperville Irish Fest celebrates its sixth year on Friday and Saturday, September 18-19, 2026, at Central Park. Hosted by West Suburban Irish, the two-day festival brings together authentic Irish music, dance, food, culture, and family fun while supporting the organization’s mission to preserve and promote Irish heritage throughout the community. Tickets: $15 each or two for $25. wsirish.org/IrishFest.

An Evening of Jazz with Alyssa Allgood at NCC

7:30PM at Madden Theatre, North Central College – 171 Chicago Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

The North Central College Jazz Faculty welcomes back alumna Alyssa Allgood as the first guest artist of this season’s Jazz Faculty Concert Series. One of Chicago’s most celebrated jazz vocalists, songwriters and educators, Allgood has established herself as a leading voice in contemporary jazz. A two-time DownBeat Critics Poll Rising Star, she has performed at renowned venues and festivals including Birdland, Dizzy’s Club, the Jazz Showcase, the Green Mill, the Chicago Jazz Festival and Jazz at Lincoln Center Shanghai. As a recording artist, she has released four full-length albums and continues to earn critical acclaim for her original compositions, expressive storytelling and instrumental approach to improvisation. This special concert celebrates the connection between North Central College and its alumni, highlighting the lasting impact of graduates on the jazz community. Joining Allgood will be members of the North Central College Jazz Faculty for an evening featuring original compositions, fresh arrangements of jazz standards and inspired improvisation. The performance takes place in Madden Theatre. Tickets are $15.

Saturday

5th Avenue Naperville Farmer’s Market

7AM to noon at 5th Avenue Train Station – 200 East. 5th Avenue, Naperville, IL 60563

Build a farm-to-table meal with a plethora of locally-grown food. You’ll also find an array products, performances and events, making this a great destination for the whole family.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is now open every day!

Find the spacious new diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch—now from 7AM to 2PM every day! Rosie’s also is now located in CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. (For more information about Rosie’s co-founders Lynn Lowder and Dale Eisenberg and how the restaurant helps support the mission of the nonprofit Veteran Business Project, click here and check out an earlier post on this website that helps tell the history of this diner with a purpose, also a tribute to Rosie the Riveter.)

Riverwalk Fine Art Fair

10AM to 5PM at Jackson Ave. in downtown Naperville

The 41st Annual Riverwalk Fine Art Fair in Naperville, Illinois is scheduled for September 19–20, 2026, featuring over 100 juried artists, original works of art, and free public admission. Featured Art: Original-only works including painting, sculpture, photography, jewelry, ceramics, glass, fiber, and wood. Attendance: Draws over 40,000 visitors to downtown Naperville’s winding brick paths, fountains, and bridges – with an amazing business district including over 100 shops – from national favorites to independent/small businesses, over 60 restaurants, spas and eateries in every direction. Host: Presented annually by the Naperville Art League.

Naperville Irish Fest

noon – 10PM at Central Park – 104 E Benton Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

Hosted by the West Suburban Irish, Naperville Irish Fest celebrates and promotes Irish culture and heritage through a vibrant community event that brings people together. The luck of the Irish returns to downtown Naperville this fall as Naperville Irish Fest celebrates its sixth year on Friday and Saturday, September 18-19, 2026, at Central Park. Hosted by West Suburban Irish, the two-day festival brings together authentic Irish music, dance, food, culture, and family fun while supporting the organization’s mission to preserve and promote Irish heritage throughout the community. Tickets: $15 each or two for $25. wsirish.org/IrishFest.

Sunday

Riverwalk Fine Art Fair

10AM to 5PM at Jackson Ave. in downtown Naperville

The 41st Annual Riverwalk Fine Art Fair in Naperville, Illinois is scheduled for September 19–20, 2026, featuring over 100 juried artists, original works of art, and free public admission. Featured Art: Original-only works including painting, sculpture, photography, jewelry, ceramics, glass, fiber, and wood. Attendance: Draws over 40,000 visitors to downtown Naperville’s winding brick paths, fountains, and bridges – with an amazing business district including over 100 shops – from national favorites to independent/small businesses, over 60 restaurants, spas and eateries in every direction. Host: Presented annually by the Naperville Art League.

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s.

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available.

Heads up for next week!

Naperville Central High School Class of 1986 is set to celebrate its 40th reunion Sept 25 & 26. Help spread the word to friends, family and classmates in town and beyond. Thank you very much!

Erin O’Donnell, now a resident of Tampa, Florida, is helping to organize Naperville Central Class of 1986 high school’s 40th reunion. The committee aims to spread the word to classmates “who may have wandered off into the witness protection program, changed their names, or simply escaped social media.” All efforts to help locate classmates here and beyond are appreciated saying “this is NOT a surprise party.” Even if unable to attend, organizers hope classmates will kindly register/contact organizers via nchsclassof86.com.

One last thing…