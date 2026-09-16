Lizzy’s Fund: Bow Wow Bingo!

When we are a certain age, we can recollect images of bingo games attended by older people. Occurring in a stuffy church basement or VFW Hall, we may or may not remember the sounds and smells of the paper cards, plastic chips, the roller cage that contained the balls from which each lucky number got pulled. And if you are old, you remember the cigarette smoke that hung over the room.

We certainly also remember the older attendees at the games along with their eccentricities and quirks. There were the old ladies with their troll dolls and whistles and the grumpy old men. But what would these older players look like if they were senior dogs rather than senior citizens? They’d probably look like:

Mildred: a crochety old Chihuahua who snapped at all the other players.

Jerry: a Yellow Lab with no concentration, simply obsessed with the balls instead of the game.

Spot: a Dalmatian who knew how to “connect the dots.”

Sergeant Preston: a German Shepard who tolerated no cheaters.

Jack London: the Husky number caller booming the “Call of the Wild.”

So, if these senior dogs were indeed playing Bingo, what would the prizes be? Forget the prize basket with scented candles, a spa day and potpourri. No way! The coveted prize would be a basket of smelly items including a pair of stinky gym socks, expired liver sausage and a chew toy. If there were to be a dog spa basket undesired by the senior dogs it would no doubt include a free trip to the vet, a bath, a blowout, a pedicure and a haircut…

Although you most certainly will not see any of these old dogs playing Lizzy Bingo with the rest of our gang this year on October 18, please mark your calendar and join us for a fun filled afternoon for a very worthwhile senior dog cause.

For more information, check out Lizzy’s Fund Facebook Page or our website at www.lizzysfund.org. We promise you, there will be no stinky socks in OUR raffle baskets.