Volunteers Help Grow Funds for Scholarships and Charitable Causes

The Cress Creek Garden Club will hold its 48th annual fundraising event, The Glow of Giving Hearts, on Fri., Nov. 6, 2026.

The event will be held from 9:30AM until 2PM at the Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive in Bolingbrook.

The fundraiser will include a delicious Lunch, Silent Auction, Bakery Auction, Sweet Shop, Makers Market, Cash Raffle, Wine Raffle and numerous Raffle Baskets. Many wonderful items are available, including homemade items, donations from the community, as well as delicious bakery goods and sweet treats.

Tickets will be available September 12, 2026. This year the garden club was able to donate $15,000 in scholarships and $25,000 in donations to charitable organizations in the area.

The club plants and maintains many gardens in the area to beautify Naperville, including the Paw Paw Garden at the Naper Settlement, the Veterans Garden, the Blue Star Marker Garden at the VFW, the garden and planters at the DuPage Children’s Museum, and Trinity House.

The club also provides garden therapy at St. Patrick’s Residence.

For tickets, visit www.cresscreekgardenclub.org.

Also note, scholarship information and applications are available on the website as well, due by March 1, 2027.