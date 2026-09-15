Real Life – Trees

Naperville kids headed back to school already, the early date of which always arrives like a surprise to those of us whose childhood summers endured until the last carnival ride closed down over Labor Day Weekend.

And in the characteristic way that adults cannot believe how fast time flies, I note with wonder that our oldest grandchild has ascended into the Fourth Grade.

My own fourth grade was conducted under the tutelage of Mrs. Volk, a lean, gray-haired educator who was both impeccably attired and precise with her instruction. I recall many things from that year, in particular a certain grape-purple wraparound skirt whose disposition caused quite the muted titter throughout the classroom, in what now would be called a wardrobe malfunction.

Kids this age are developing a certain sense of humor, I have observed, but in this particular story, which my grandchildren love to hear, it was a good thing the teacher was wearing a slip!

In the academic category, that school year also marked for me not only a continued affinity for the library, but a growing personal awareness of nature and my place in it. This may in part have come from Mrs. Volk’s classroom recitation of the famous poem “Trees” by Joyce Kilmer.

I heard this poem recited recently on NPR, and was moved to print it out and recommit it to memory, plus do a bit of digging on the history of its creation.

Who knew that Joyce Kilmer was male? I certainly do not recall being taught this, nor was there any mention of his brief literary careers at The New York Times and at a religious newspaper called The Churchman.

Written in 1913, long before I was born, the poem celebrated the poet’s values, which were also reflected in his employment. Sadly, he died at age 31 during World War I, but his beautiful words live on to inspire.

Humans come and humans go.

Trees stand, bearing witness. (c)