Naperville Woman’s Club News: ‘Boos and Clues’ – a Naperville Halloween Adventure

Are you looking for a different Halloween adventure throughout downtown Naperville? The Naperville Woman’s Club is sponsoring a Halloween Scavenger Hunt fundraiser from 6 to 10PM Fri., Oct. 16. The event is open to witches and warlocks, 18 and over.

The adventure begins at NWC’s historic candle-lit clubhouse—decked out for the spooky season—between 6 and 6:30PM, 14 S. Washington Street in Naperville. At this time guests will be given their assignments with clues to downtown Naperville’s participating restaurants, shops and landmarks. Once completed, the participants will then return to the clubhouse for more fun, music, karaoke, refreshments and prizes!

A “Boos Pull” will be available for $20 (cash only) containing spirits with a value equal to or greater than the purchase price. Have a pressing question about your future? Tarot reading will also be available for purchase. Costumes or seasonal attire are encouraged but not required.

Wine and beer for those 21 and over and non-alcoholic beverages will be available to buy.

Scavenger hunts have delighted participants for generations. The modern scavenger hunt was created in 1931 by American columnist and socialite Elsa Maxwell. She invented it as a party game for high-society gatherings in New York City to entertain guests during the Great Depression.

So whether you’re hoping to win a prize, show off a creative costume or simply enjoy a spirited adventure exploring downtown Naperville, “Boos and Clues” promises a memorable night that will benefit Naperville Woman’s Club scholarships and local charities like their focus charity Hesed House. Hesed House is the largest comprehensive resource center for people experiencing homelessness in DuPage County. They provide emergency shelter, meals, case management, housing assistance and other vital services that help individuals and families move toward stable, independent lives.

Non-refundable tickets are $35 per person. Ticket sales are limited so early registration is encouraged.

For more info and to purchase tickets, visit Napervillewomansclub.org.

Founded in 1897, the Naperville Woman’s Club is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting art, education and community service as well as local charities.

Submitted by Susan Stockton