Naperville Irish Fest Celebrates Irish Culture, Community, and the Halfway Point to St. Patrick’s Day

As summer gives way to autumn, Irish eyes will once again turn to downtown Naperville, where the sixth annual Naperville Irish Fest returns to Central Park on September 18-19, 2026. Fittingly, the festival begins just one day after the halfway point to St. Patrick’s Day, offering the perfect reason (excuse) to celebrate Irish heritage long before March arrives.

Hosted by West Suburban Irish (WSI), Naperville Irish Fest has grown into one of the western suburbs’ premier celebrations of Irish culture, welcoming thousands of visitors each year for a weekend filled with music, dance, food, history and family-friendly activities. More than just a festival, it reflects WSI’s mission of preserving Irish traditions while creating meaningful connections throughout the community.

This year’s celebration is presented Woody Buick GMC of Naperville as the Emerald Isle Sponsor, with Spennare Americas serving as the Shamrock Sponsor. The festival is also made possible through the generous support of the Naperville Special Events & Community Arts (SECA) Commission, whose continued investment helps bring cultural programming and community events like Naperville Irish Fest to life.

Visitors can expect an authentic Irish experience throughout Friday evening and all day Saturday. Live performances from regional Celtic bands will fill Central Park while award-winning Irish dance schools showcase the artistry and athleticism of traditional Irish dance. The Irish American Heritage Center will once again present cultural exhibits, while the Irish Culture Tent offers opportunities to explore Irish genealogy, literature, history and traditions. Guests can also enjoy demonstrations of hurling and Gaelic football, browse the Irish Village marketplace and sample traditional Irish fare alongside local favorites.

For families, Naperville Irish Fest continues to be one of the area’s most welcoming community events. Children’s activities include face painting, crafts, Home Depot wood projects, interactive storytelling, playground activities, photo opportunities with St. Patrick and leprechauns, and the always-popular Kids’ Parade.

“One of the things that makes Naperville Irish Fest so special is that it truly welcomes everyone,” said Chris O’Hara, Co-Chair of Naperville Irish Fest. “Whether your family has celebrated Irish traditions for generations or you’re discovering them for the first time, the festival creates an atmosphere where people can come together, experience authentic Irish culture and simply enjoy being part of the community.”

Pre-fest fun begins at Quigley’s Irish Pub Sept. 17

The celebration actually begins before the festival gates open. On Thursday, September 17, Character Fleadh will perform at Quigley’s Irish Pub as part of the annual pre-Fest celebration marking the halfway point to St. Patrick’s Day, setting the stage for a full weekend of Irish entertainment.

Music remains at the heart of the festival

Friday’s lineup features McNulty Irish Dancers, Mulligan Stew, On the Lash and Classical Blast.

Saturday welcomes the Firefighters Highland Guard of Naperville bagpipers, Bailey Murray Academy of Irish Dancing, McNulty School of Irish Dance, Joyce Boys, Bentley Academy of Irish Dance, Celtic Roots, The Chancers and Reilly.

For individuals looking to deepen their appreciation of Ireland’s most famous exports, the festival also offers separate Guinness and Irish whiskey tasting experiences hosted by West Suburban Irish at Quigley’s Irish Pub.

Celebrate WSI tradition & culture of giving

While Irish music and culture are the festival’s foundation, giving back to the community remains equally important. Continuing a tradition that reflects WSI’s motto of Friendship, Fun, Service, the organization will once again donate $25 for every volunteer who works the festival. Volunteers choose one of six nonprofit organizations to receive the donation in their name, including ALIVE Center, Irish Community Services, Loaves & Fishes Community Services, Naperville Area Humane Society, St. Patrick’s Residence and The Institute of Traditional Irish Music.

“Naperville Irish Fest is a wonderful example of how culture can bring a community together,” said Linda Dimitropoulos, Co-Chair of Naperville Irish Fest. “Every year we see neighbors become friends, volunteers support causes they care about and families create traditions of their own. That’s what makes this weekend so meaningful.”

Colleen Doyle, owner of CoDo Marketing and Marketing Chair for both West Suburban Irish and Naperville Irish Fest, believes the festival has become much more than an annual event.

“Naperville Irish Fest has become a tradition that celebrates the very best of Irish culture while welcoming everyone into the experience,” Doyle said. “From the music and dancing to the history, food, and family activities, every part of the festival reflects the spirit of community that defines West Suburban Irish. It’s a celebration of our heritage, but it’s also a celebration of the connections we build with one another.”

Naperville Irish Fest takes place Friday and Saturday, September 18-19, at Central Park, 104 E. Benton Street in downtown Naperville. Advance tickets are available for $10 each or two for $15 through September 11. Beginning September 12, tickets are $15 each or two for $25.

For tickets, the complete entertainment schedule, volunteer opportunities, and additional festival information, visit wsirish.org/irishfest.

For more than 30 years, West Suburban Irish has celebrated Irish heritage through cultural programming, charitable giving, festivals, educational events, and community service throughout Chicago’s western suburbs. Guided by its motto, Friendship, Fun, Service, the organization continues to foster an appreciation for Irish culture while creating lasting connections throughout the community.

Submitted by Colleen Doyle, WSI