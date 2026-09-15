Colbert Custom Framing: Why We Frame the Way We Do – The Principles of Conservation

Colbert Framing Report

At Colbert Custom Framing & Art Printing, designing a frame is about more than choosing colors and a moulding that look beautiful together. We consider how every material and construction decision work together to support, protect, and properly display the artwork for years to come. Form follows function—but function doesn’t have to come at the expense of beauty.

Every Piece Has Its Own Considerations

There isn’t one formula for framing everything. Rather, we work within principles of preservation that guide the mounting methods, materials, and aesthetic decisions we make for each piece. Different artworks have different needs. Understanding those differences – and sharing that information with our clients – is a big part of what we do.

We frame a wide variety of artwork and objects, including:

Paintings and canvas

Watercolors and pastels

Photographs

Lithographs, serigraphs, and other prints

Needle art and textiles

Papyrus and delicate papers

Documents and historical materials

Clothing and uniforms

Sports and military memorabilia

Objects, heirlooms, and three-dimensional pieces

And plenty of things that don’t fit neatly into a category

As we work through the design process, we explain the reasoning behind our recommendations for each type of piece – what we’re considering, why certain materials or techniques are appropriate, and how those choices contribute to both protection and presentation.

We start with the piece itself and determine what it needs, then consider the appropriate materials, mounting methods, glazing spacing and construction while creating a design that complements the artwork and your personal taste.

Materials Matter

We offer quality wood and metal mouldings in a wide range of styles. The right moulding provides structure and support while contributing to the overall design.

Our matboards and mounting boards are acid-free and lignin-free, helping create a more stable environment for artwork over time. These choices aren’t simply technical specifications – they are part of how we protect the things you have entrusted to us.

For glazing, we offer UV-filtering glass and acrylic to reduce the damaging effects of ultraviolet light, which are also available with an “amazing clarity” anti-glare feature.

Matting Is Functional and Aesthetic

A mat does much more than add color or create a decorative border.

One important function is creating an air space between the artwork and the glazing, keeping the artwork from coming into direct contact with the glass or acrylic.

Matting is also an important design element. Color, proportion, the number of mats, and opening size can create visual depth, draw attention to a particular feature, separate elements within a piece, or simply give artwork the breathing room it needs.

That’s why we consider both what a mat does and how it looks when making recommendations.

How Artwork Is Mounted Matters, Too

Proper mounting is another important part of conservation framing. We consider the type, condition, materials, and intended presentation of each piece when determining how it should be mounted.

Our goal is to support the artwork securely using appropriate archival techniques while minimizing unnecessary stress or damage. Whether we’re working with a painting, photograph, document, needle art, textile or something more unusual, the mounting method is part of the overall preservation and presentation strategy.

The Details on the Back Matter

Good framing doesn’t stop when the design is finished on the front. Hanging hardware needs to be appropriate for the size, weight and construction of the finished piece.

Sometimes a traditional wire is exactly right. Other projects are better suited to D-rings or cleat hanger.

We also consider how weight is distributed across the back of the frame so the finished piece can be hung securely and appropriately for its size.

These details may never be seen once the frame is on the wall, but they’re an important part of creating a finished piece that functions the way it should.

A Workspace Designed for Artwork

Conservation-minded framing also starts with the environment in which the work is done.

Our Studio provides dedicated workspace for safely storing, handling, mounting, fitting and finishing artwork. Having the right space and equipment allows our team to work carefully and thoughtfully throughout the process.

You Don’t Have to Know the Rules

There are many considerations that go into properly framing different types of artwork and objects. You don’t need to know all the rules before you walk through our door. That’s part of our expertise.

Our design consultants walk you through the process, explaining what we’re seeing and why we’re making particular recommendations. We talk about materials, construction, preservation, and design while keeping your personal taste and the way you plan to enjoy the piece at the center of the conversation.

We believe learning about your piece should be part of the fun. Understanding the why behind our recommendations makes the process more interesting and gives you confidence in the finished piece.

Design and Conservation Work Together

The best framing doesn’t force you to choose between protecting your artwork and creating something beautiful. That’s what makes custom framing different from simply putting something in a frame.

Form follows function, but function and aesthetics can work together. The materials we choose, the way we mount the piece, the space we create between the artwork and glazing, the moulding we select, and even the hardware on the back all contribute to the finished result.

We’re considering the entire piece – from the artwork itself to the environment it will live in—to create something that is beautiful, appropriate, and built to protect what matters to you.

Whether you’re framing something you’ve owned for years or creating something completely new, stop in to the Studio or schedule an appointment. We’ll guide you through the design process and make conservation part of creating a frame you’ll love.

You’re Going to Love It

You’re Going to Love It at Colbert Custom Framing & Art Printing. Visit us at 1842 Centre Point Cir, Naperville, IL 60563 (north side of Diehl Rd facing south, just 30 seconds west of Freedom Dr.). We’re open 10AM–6PM Monday–Friday, 9AM–5PM Saturday, or by appointment. Call us at (630) 717-1448 or email service@colbertcf.com to schedule your consultation or stop in anytime. We even have dedicated parking.

Right now, enjoy $5 off every $25 you spend on custom framing through November 30. Orders that use in-stock moulding and in-stock matting qualify for other savings. The on-site warehouse contains thousands of feet of high-quality moulding and sheets of matting.