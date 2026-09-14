Listen for all the bells on Constitution Day, Sept. 17

Back in 1994, Congressman Harris Fawell and his wife, Ruth, hosted a Constitution Day ceremony at Naper Settlement that included a facsimile of the U.S. Constitution for individuals of all ages to sign. To commemorate the occasion, folks were presented with “I signed the Constitution” buttons and pocket-size copies of the supreme law of the United States. (PN File Photo, 1994)

Multiple local schools, Naperville Libraries and the City of Naperville will celebrate Constitution Week Sept. 17-23, an annual tradition maintained by Naperville’s Fort Payne NSDAR, according to DAR member Wrenne Jakubiak.

Bell-ringing Schedule on Constitution Day, Thurs., Sept. 17

8AM: Brookdale Elementary School, 1200 Redfield Rd., Naperville. Children will raise the flag and toll the school bell.

9:30AM: Mayor Scott Wehrli will present Fort Payne Chapter NSDAR chapter with a formal proclamation declaring Sept. 17-23 Constitution Week.

2:15PM: Naper Elementary School, 39 S. Eagle St., Naperville, will ring the original school bell located in its bell tower.

2:45-3PM: Veterans’ Clubs from Naperville Central and Naperville North will join Fort Payne DAR members on the steps of Moser Tower with the 72-bell Carillon to ring handbells at the precise moment the church bells of Philadelphia rang out when the U.S. Constitution first was signed at 4PM (EST) on Sept. 17, 1787.

Chapter Regent Karen Hartsfield will address the gathering, and Naperville City Carillonneur Tim Sleep will play patriotic songs. The public is warmly invited to attend.

3PM: Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School, 36 N Ellsworth St., Naperville, will ring its bell as will St. Raphael Catholic School, 1215 Modaff Rd.

Throughout the week, posters and activities will be on display in each of the three libraries to promote the U.S. Constitution.

Individuals are welcome to pick up a pocket-size version of the U.S. Constitution at Naperville Public Libraries and learn more about the Preamble, the Bill of Rights and how Americans became “We the People.”