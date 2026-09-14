City of Naperville Joins American Legion Post 43 to Honor White Star Families

“Naperville has long been a community that values service—from the men and women who wear our nation’s uniform to the first responders who protect our neighborhoods every day,” noted American Legion Post 43 Immediate Past Commander Tom Jorstad in advance of the next Naperville City Council meeting at 7PM Tues., Sept. 15, 2026.

Jorstad continued, “On Tues., Sept. 15, 2026, that commitment will be on full display as the Naperville City Council recognizes a resolution from American Legion Post 43 Naperville honoring White Star Families.”

White Star Families are the families of Veterans and first responders who have lost a loved one to Post‑Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) or other invisible wounds of service. The resolution acknowledges the emotional and psychological injuries that many carry long after their service ends, and it recognizes that some, despite strong support networks, tragically die by suicide as a result of these unseen wounds.

For American Legion Post 43 Commander Nadia Baran, the recognition is an important step in ensuring these families are never forgotten.

“Losing a Veteran or first responder to suicide does not diminish their service or the impact they made on our community,” Baran said. “Their families bear a unique and profound loss. Recognizing them as White Star Families ensures they are supported and never left to face that grief alone.”

The resolution reaffirms Post 43’s commitment to honoring these individuals, supporting their families and working to reduce stigma surrounding PTSD, mental health, and suicide. It also encourages the community to listen with compassion, offer understanding and help connect those individuals affected with meaningful resources.

With this proclamation, the City of Naperville joins American Legion Post 43 in ensuring that the service and sacrifice of these Veterans and first responders—and the families who survive them—remain part of Naperville’s shared story.

American Legion Post 43 Naperville since 1920

Founded in 1920, American Legion Post 43 serves Veterans, their families, and the Naperville community through advocacy, support programs, youth initiatives and outreach. All Veterans are eligible to join Post 43, and family members are encouraged to participate through the American Legion Auxiliary or the Sons of the American Legion Squadron.

More information is available at www.naperlegion.org or by emailing napervilleamericanlegionpost43@gmail.com.