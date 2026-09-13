Word of Mouth – Dental Implants 101: ‘Mini’ vs. Larger Diameter Options

When considering dental implants, you’ve likely heard about or seen both “mini-implants” and “traditional” larger diameter implants. Both options have a long history of success and are popular choices for replacing missing teeth—each with distinct advantages.

“Mini implants” are smaller diameter, one-piece units that combine the post and abutment into a single component. This integrated design makes them simpler to place and typically less expensive than traditional implants. Because they’re smaller in diameter, they require less bone for placement, making them an excellent option for patients with limited bone. Many people know someone who’s had mini implants or have seen them featured in dental videos online, which often contributes to their popularity.

“Traditional” larger diameter implants work differently. They consist of three distinct pieces: the implant post (which is placed in your jawbone), the abutment (which attaches to the top of the post and protrudes from the gum), and the crown (the visible tooth replacement on top of the abutment). This two-stage approach has both advantages and disadvantages.

Regarding a common question we hear about pain, both options are usually done under a local anesthetic which limits any pain associated with placement. Pain after the placement varies widely from patient to patient. Most patients report mild discomfort for a day or so with placement of smaller diameter implants. Since larger diameter implants usually require more bone removal, tissue reflection, and sutures there is usually more pain for three to four days afterward. The full healing process will take an average of six months as the implant fuses to the bone, and during that time, it is important not to chew on the area of the implant.

The choice between smaller and larger diameter implants depends on your individual and unique considerations. We consult closely with each patient to determine which option is best suited to their specific situation.

You can learn more about implants, our office, and our team by following us on social media (@napervilledentistry), visiting us online at napervilledentist.com, or giving us a call at (630) 420-0013.