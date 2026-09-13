Visit Naperville – Two Distinct Hotels, One Meeting Destination

When it comes to hosting a corporate meeting outside of Chicago, having two very different hotel experiences within one suburban city is something special. Right here in Naperville, meeting planners can choose between a luxury hotel or an upscale boutique hotel in the heart of a vibrant downtown, all while enjoying the convenience of the suburbs.

Hotel Arista, located at CityGate Centre, is a luxury hotel with 144 guest rooms and approximately 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The hotel has a modern and elegant feel while still being warm and welcoming. Hotel Arista also combines luxury with a commitment to sustainability through eco-friendly products and practices.

Corporate groups have the ease of staying, meeting and dining all within the CityGate area. CityGate Grille, Che Figata and Rosie’s Home Cookin’ give attendees several dining choices without having to travel far. Arista Coffee & Cafe is a cozy, light-filled spot with Lavazza coffee and light bites. Guests can also make time for wellness at Arista Spa and recharge during their stay.

Hotel Indigo offers a completely different Naperville experience. This upscale boutique hotel is located along the Riverwalk in the heart of Downtown Naperville and features 158 guest rooms, including 35 suites. Plank Bar & Kitchen, just off the lobby, offers casual dining overlooking the DuPage River.

One of Hotel Indigo’s biggest advantages for corporate groups is its walkability. Attendees can easily enjoy downtown Naperville’s restaurants, shops and Riverwalk during their free time or after a day of meetings. Dining options like Blue Sushi Sake Grill and Vasili’s are just steps away. The hotel also connects by pedestrian walkway to Elements at Water Street, offering an additional 7,000 square feet of space for meetings, dinners and corporate events.

How fortunate are we to have two very different hotel experiences right here in Naperville? Hotel Arista offers a luxury CityGate experience, while Hotel Indigo gives groups an upscale boutique experience downtown. Together, they give meeting planners options and show the variety and convenience that make Naperville a great choice for corporate meetings.