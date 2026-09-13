Sharing and Caring – Quarterly Giving, Local Impact

Since this column is about sharing and caring about others, I wanted to introduce you to an organization you might not know about. It is called 100+ Women Who Care. The Naperville chapter began in 2009 with 29 women who wanted to learn about and help local nonprofit organizations that serve the needs of others and make our community a better place for all. Currently, they have over 140 members.

Members of 100+ Women Who Care meet four times a year to choose a local nonprofit to which they will each donate $100. They meet the third Tuesday of the following months: Feb., May, Aug., and Nov.

Every member can nominate, if she wishes, a local 501c3 (tax deductible) for consideration. If her nomination is drawn as one of the three to be considered that month, she then is allowed a short time make a presentation about the organization she has nominated and explain why she believes it is worthy of that month’s donation and what the organization might plan to do with the contribution. With more than 100 members donating each month, that means the organization would receive over $10,000! Other members in attendance can ask whatever questions they might have.

The next step in the process is to vote by secret ballot for the organization each member feels the strongest about. Each member then either writes a check or pays their $100 online. Your name/contact information remains private and the receiving nonprofit will not reach out to members for additional contact or donations.

The concept works because of the simplicity of the process. There are no positions to fill or additional responsibilities you must undertake. For busy people, whether working full-time, retired or staying home with children, you may learn about groups that might not have crossed your path before. Without any additional time other than a one hour quarterly meeting and an optional dinner at a restaurant afterwards, you will meet and mingle with other interesting, like-minded women who want to make a difference.

If you want more information about joining, please reach out to 100womenwhocare@gmail.com.