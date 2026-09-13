Photo Gallery: 13th Annual Judd-a-Thon 0.1k

The Judd-a-thon 0.1K Fun Run stepped off at 10:01AM. on Sunday, September 13, and once again proved why this pint-sized race has become one of the most fun family events around — delivering big laughs in a very short distance. Runners and walkers of all ages turned out, many in costume, to take part in the tradition.

Supporting VFW National Home for Children

Beyond the fun, this year’s Judd-a-thon carried on its meaningful mission. Thanks to the generosity of participants and sponsors, the event continued its longstanding support of the VFW National Home for Children.