Nutrition Knowledge – Sugar and Children’s Health

Sugar can be a concern for parents, especially when it comes to behavior and long-term health. When kids head back to school and we have less control over what they choose to eat, it is important to keep sugar in perspective.

Educating our children, even from a young age, about what foods are healthy for us and why, gives a base of knowledge regarding nutrition. Explain what foods are protein foods: important for building muscle so they can run, play, carry their backpack, sports bag or musical instrument. Indicate which fats are good fats: needed for good energy, joint mobility and to keep us from getting hungry too quickly. Help them understand that carbohydrates are the category where sugar shows up. This is a great time to explain everything we have learned these past 8 months about glucose and sugar. Healthy, complex carbohydrates give us many nutrients, vitamins and minerals, as well as give us short-term energy. Sugar is part of that, but should definitely be a small part of our overall meal plan… for us and for our kids.

Helping our children understand that sugar hides in many foods they may not even realize can be helpful. It is also important for all of us to know that the occasional sugar-filled food or beverage is not going to have a huge impact on our health. It is a “sometimes” food that we can choose a smaller portion of and still enjoy, on occasion.

We all want a healthy relationship with food, so presenting all foods as part of a balanced approach helps reduce the sense of urgency or guilt around eating. Why not designate one night a week as Ice Cream night? This shows that occasional treats fit into a balanced meal plan.

Modeling balanced habits is one of the most effective ways to support children’s health. By focusing on balance, families can support both physical health and a positive relationship with food. This approach encourages children to build lifelong habits grounded in flexibility, variety and trust.