Focus on Safety – Protecting Our Seniors

Naperville is proud to be home to a growing community of older adults, many of whom have spent decades contributing to the character, strength and spirit of our city. Their experiences, service and continued involvement make Naperville a better place to live for residents of every generation.

As part of this month’s “A Safer Naper” campaign, we’re highlighting resources available to help older adults remain safe, independent and connected, including information about recognizing and reporting elder abuse.

Elder abuse is an often hidden and underreported crime that can affect older adults regardless of their background, income or circumstances. Abuse can take many forms, including physical, emotional or sexual abuse, financial exploitation, neglect and abandonment.

In many cases, the person responsible for the abuse is someone the victim knows and trusts, such as a spouse, adult child, grandchild, caregiver or other family member. Older adults who are isolated or dependent on others for care may be especially vulnerable and may feel afraid, embarrassed or unable to ask for help. In some situations, cognitive or medical conditions may also make it difficult for a victim to recognize or report the abuse.

Knowing the warning signs can help family members, friends, caregivers and neighbors recognize when something may not be right.

Signs that an older adult may be experiencing abuse or neglect can include:

Depression, anxiety, confusion or unusual withdrawal

Becoming increasingly isolated from friends and family

Unexplained bruises, burns, injuries or other physical marks

Bed sores or other preventable health conditions

Unexplained changes in banking activity, spending or financial accounts

Appearing unclean, underfed, dehydrated, over-or-under-medicated, or not receiving appropriate medical care

Recognizing the signs is an important first step in protecting older adults. If you suspect an older adult is being abused, neglected or financially exploited, help is available. Call the statewide Adult Protective Services Hotline at 1-866-800-1409, available 24 hours a day.

If there is an immediate threat to someone’s safety, or the situation involves a risk of serious injury or death, call 911.

To learn more about elder safety and other resources available to older adults in our community, visit www.naperville.il.us/asafernaper.