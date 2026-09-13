Fire Prevention 24-7 – Public Safety Open House Returns Sept. 26

It’s September… and that can only mean one thing… OPEN HOUSE!

Save the Date! We’re excited to invite you to our annual Public Safety Open House, a fun, family-friendly event that offers residents an inside look at public safety while promoting important fire and crime prevention practices.

Saturday, September 26

10M – 2PM

Public Safety Campus

1380 Aurora Avenue

Perfect for families, scouts, and community members of all ages, the Public Safety Open House is designed to provide valuable fire and crime prevention information while encouraging residents to take an active role in keeping their families and neighborhoods safe. We believe our community is the first line of defense against fire and crime, and together we can Prepare, Practice, and Prevent.

This year’s event will feature exciting demonstrations and interactive activities, including the following:

Simulated DUI arrest

K-9 demonstration

Flashover fire demonstration

Haz Mat Team demonstration

Crime Stoppers

Visitors can also explore a wide variety of Fire and Police vehicles and equipment. If available, Naperville’s beautifully restored 1924 Ahrens-Fox fire engine, our second motorized fire apparatus-will also be on display.

Returning favorites include fingerprint-lifting demonstrations, visits from Sparky and McGruff, delicious food trucks, and the always-popular fire truck jumpy for the kids.

Whether you’re looking for hands-on activities, exciting demonstrations, or practical safety tips, there’s something for everyone.

For more information, visit www.naperville.il.us or email Julie Smith at smithju@naperville.il.us.