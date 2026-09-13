Engaging Aging – Hearing Health is Brain Health

Most people think of hearing loss as simply turning up the television or asking others to repeat themselves. However, the hidden effects of hearing loss may have significant consequences for brain function.

Research has shown that untreated hearing loss may be strongly linked to faster cognitive decline. While hearing loss does not directly “cause “ cognitive decline such as dementia, several studies have found that people who experience hearing loss—even in midlife—may have an increased risk of developing dementia later in life.

Why the connection? Researchers believe there are several possible explanations. Hearing loss may contribute to changes in the brain, including atrophy, as areas responsible for processing sound receive less stimulation. Another important factor is social isolation. People with hearing loss often withdraw from conversations and social activities because communication becomes difficult. Over time, loneliness and depression can develop, and both are well-established risk factors for cognitive decline and dementia.

Hearing loss also affects more than communication. Our ears provide subtle environmental cues that help the brain maintain balance while walking. When hearing is impaired, these cues are reduced, which may increase the risk of falls—another serious health concern, particularly for older adults.

The good news is that hearing loss is treatable, and acting early (such as investing in hearing aids) may help slow the rate of cognitive decline and protect brain health. Have your hearing tested regularly, especially if you notice changes in your hearing. Looking after your hearing is so much more than just hearing better. More information can be found through the Alzheimer’s Society, and the Hearing & Balance Center at Rush University.