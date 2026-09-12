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Celebrate the Cultures of the World with Naperville Sister Cities Foundation today, Sept. 12

PN Editor
By PN Editor

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Dancers representing cultures from throughout the world as well as musicians are prepared to entertain now through 9PM today, Sept. 12, on stage at the Naperville Community Concert Center in Central Park.

Naperville Sister Cities Festival is now in progress until 9PM Sat., Sept. 12, in Central Park. Admission is free of charge.

Members of the Naperville Sister Cities Commission and Sister Cities Foundation welcome the community to Central Park for an afternoon and evening of entertainment with international flavors. Admission is free of charge. (PN Photo)

This year’s festival will feature a diverse lineup representing many cultures, including Slovak, Hispanic, Irish, Lithuanian, Indian, Chinese and more.

While Lithuanian folk dancers waited to perform, one of the participants noted their native costume is woolen. And PN recognized the mid-afternoon temperature was in the 80s and the humidity was creeping up, up, up. (PN Photo)

“We are especially honored to celebrate our country’s 250th anniversary with special performances by the Naperville Municipal Band, Naperville Men’s Glee Club and other distinguished groups,” noted Patty Gustin for Naperville Sister Cities. “The event promises to be a fun-filled day celebrating community and cultural heritage.”

Schedule from 1PM to 9PM / Central Park

The Sister Cities International Festival began at noon, welcoming visitors to Central Park with a lengthy schedule of live entertainment that began at 1PM. The festival also features food vendors and information booths. (PN Photo)

In addition to entertainment that represents cultures from America and throughout the world, the festival presented opportunities for restaurants and businesses to set up booths to share their wares as vendors, and for others to participate as sponsors.

When McNulty Irish Dancers performed, the announcer reminded the audience that next weekend, Fri., Sept. 18, and Sat., Sept. 19, the young dancers will return for the annual WSI Irish Fest, also in Central Park. (PN Photo)

Families are welcome to paint at a booth hosted by Pinot’s Palette. KidsMatter is represented in a booth hosted by local teenagers available to enlighten the community about the organization that was launched in 2001.

Beverages are available for purchase, thanks to Belgio’s Catering.

A special presentation including Mayor Scott Wehrli will recognize this year’s award recipients at 6:10PM. Rena Calabrese will serve as emcee.

“Additionally, we will recognize Mike Havala, CEO and President of Loaves and Fishes and of Slovakian descent, as this year’s award recipient,” added Gustin.

For more information, visit sites.google.com/view/naperville-sister-cities/international-festival.

Editor’s Note: Post likely will be updated after event concludes.

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PN Editor
PN Editor
An editor is someone who prepares content for publishing. It entered English, the American Language, via French. Its modern sense for newspapers has been around since about 1800.
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