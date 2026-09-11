Naperville Police Chief Addresses Community on License Plate Readers

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres addresses the community on how license plate readers help solve crimes — and the policies in place to prevent misuse.

The Naperville Police Department relies on automated license plate reader (ALPR) technology to support public safety efforts, helping officers locate stolen vehicles, find wanted or missing persons, and identify vehicles tied to criminal activity. The technology also generates investigative leads that assist in identifying suspects and witnesses, recovering stolen property, and closing cases.

Use of the system is governed by departmental policy, which spells out who can access the system, how searches must be documented, and how data is retained, shared, and audited. Because the policy was recently updated, the prior version remains posted for transparency. Examples of the technology’s impact — from locating endangered individuals to recovering stolen vehicles — are detailed in this summary of successful uses.

The Naperville Police Department acknowledges the privacy considerations that come with ALPR use and has built in several safeguards: system access is restricted to trained personnel who must document a legitimate case-related reason for each search; all activity is logged and subject to audit; routine data is purged after 30 days unless tied to an active investigation; and supervisors conduct regular manual reviews. Misuse can lead to loss of access, discipline, or criminal prosecution.

The full policy covers additional details on authorized and prohibited uses, data sharing rules, retention timelines, and training requirements.

For more info, visit www.naperville.il.us.