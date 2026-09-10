Things To Do in Naperville This Weekend: September 11-13

Looking for the best things to do in Naperville this Weekend? From downtown dining, shopping and live music to relaxing walks along the Riverwalk, seasonal events and family-friendly attractions, Naperville, Illinois, offers plenty of ways to make the weekend memorable. Whether you’re planning a date night, a day out with the kids or a quick local getaway, this guide highlights a variety of top weekend activities to help you make the most of your time in Naperville.

Friday

Naperville Responds 3-mile 9/11 Memorial Ruck March

5AM Registration 6AM Start at Safety Town – 1320 Aurora Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

Commemorate the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001 at the Naperville Responds For Veterans 3-mile 9/11 Memorial Ruck March on Friday, September 11, 2026. Registration and check-in begin at 5AM, followed by the Ruck at 6AM from Naperville Safety Town – 1320 Aurora Ave, Naperville, IL 60540. The 3-mile Ruck also includes a Carillon Tower climb. Ruck packs are not required, and all community members are welcome to join the walk. Cost: $40 Ruck March (kids 12 and under Ruck free) All Ruckers will receive a commemorative t-shirt. The Ruck will commence rain or shine! Register at memorialruck.givesmart.com.

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

2026 Weed Ladies Fall Sale

Sales are held today in historic Daniels House at Naper Settlement, 10AM-4PM

Fall Sale also runs from 10AM-4PM Sat., Sept. 12, and 1-4PM Sun., Sept. 13. Admission to any Weed Ladies Sale is free. Please enter Naper Settlement’s main entrance at the Birck Family Innovation Gateway and inform the Guest Services team that you are attending the sale. Parking is available in the Municipal Lot across the street, in Naper Settlement’s visitor’s lot (at the corner of Webster Street and Porter Avenue), or along Webster Street. Note: No parking in Naper Settlement’s Chapel lot due to weddings.

Kreger’s Brats and Sausage Haus

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. And this weekend Kreger’s is back with brats on the grill. Let Tim and Mary Jo know that you know Bill’s wurst is the best. Find more than 20 fresh flavors as well as fresh-baked buns, added varieties of fresh-made salads, pickles, desserts and more. Pre-order at (630) 355-4418. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com. Call today for pick up on Friday and/or Saturday.

Pride in Our Parks / Community Service Event at 11:15AM

Families, friends and neighbors are invited to Heritage Woods, 1067 W. Fifth Ave.

Join members of Affordable Naperville at 11:15AM in service, then make a big impact in a short time by picking up litter from 11:30AM to 12:15PM. Assist in helping to keep Heritage Woods clean, beautiful and welcoming for everyone to enjoy. Water and snacks will be provided. BYO work gloves. To learn more about the concerned citizens of Affordable Naperville, visit www.affordablenaperville.com.

September 11 Remembrance

5PM at Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial (behind the Naperville Municipal Center) 400 S. Eagle St. Naperville, IL 60540

Hosted by Naperville Responds for Veterans, the ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks will take place on Friday, Sept. 11, at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial. (In the event of rain, the event will take place in Council Chambers of the Naperville Municipal Center.) Music for this year’s ceremony will be provided by the Naperville Municipal Band starting at 4:30PM, with the ceremony itself beginning at 5PM. The featured speaker will be Mjr. Charles Lynn Lowder, a Vietnam veteran and co-founder and CEO of the Veteran Business Project.

Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic: Naperville Central vs. Naperville North

7PM Kickoff at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium North Central College – 455 S Brainard St, Naperville, IL 60540

The annual Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic football game betweeen Napervilel Central and North comes to Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium on the campus of North Central College.

World Doctors Orchestra Naperville Charity Concert

7PM at Wentz Concert Hall – 171 E. Chicago Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

The World Doctors Orchestra (WDO), an internationally acclaimed ensemble composed of physicians from across the globe, will bring its extraordinary fusion of music and medicine to advance global health initiatives. Conducted by renowned artistic director Stefan Willich, the orchestra will perform a compelling program of classical masterworks, showcasing the exceptional musical talents of medical professionals who share a passion for both healing and the arts. The Chicago concert is part of the WDO’s ongoing mission to support humanitarian medical projects worldwide through the power of music. Proceeds from the concerts will benefit Chi-Care and UIC’s COIP program, supporting critical healthcare programs and medical aid efforts for Chicago’s most vulnerable residents. Info and tickets at www.northcentralcollege.edu/world-doctors-orchestra.

Saturday

5th Avenue Naperville Farmer’s Market

7AM to noon at 5th Avenue Train Station – 200 East. 5th Avenue, Naperville, IL 60563

Build a farm-to-table meal with a plethora of locally-grown food. You’ll also find an array products, performances and events, making this a great destination for the whole family.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is now open every day!

Find the spacious new diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch—now from 7AM to 2PM every day! Rosie’s also is now located in CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. (For more information about Rosie’s co-founders Lynn Lowder and Dale Eisenberg and how the restaurant helps support the mission of the nonprofit Veteran Business Project, click here and check out an earlier post on this website that helps tell the history of this diner with a purpose, also a tribute to Rosie the Riveter.)

Republic Bank of Chicago Naperville Fall Fest

10AM at Republic Bank of Chicago – 2720 Hassert Blvd Naperville, IL 60564

Join Republic Bank of Chicago for our Naperville Fall Fest on Saturday, September 12 from 10AM–2PM. Bring the family and enjoy a day of activities at our Naperville branch, including the Hoops Basketball Truck, Joey’s Red Hots food truck, face painting and more!

Naperville Sister Cities International Festival

Noon to 9PM at Naperville Central Park – 104 E. Benton Avenue Naperville, IL 60540

Celebrate the Cultures of the World — right here in Naperville! This family‑friendly event features international food, live performances, cultural demonstrations, artisan vendors, children’s activities and community organizations representing countries from around the world. More than 800 attendees join us each year to celebrate diversity, connection and global friendship. Featured spotlights include Slovakian, Lithuanian, Irish, Mexican, Indian, and Chinese traditions-showcasing the cultures that strengthen our community, spark curiosity, and build global friendships. Plus, join the patriotic salute to America’s 250th anniversary-featuring the Naperville Municipal Band and the Naperville Men’s Glee Club. Entrance to the event is free of charge. Find more info at sites.google.com/view/naperville-sister-cities.

Sunday

NAMI DuPage 2026 NAMIWalks

9AM Saint James Farm Forest Preserve – 2S541 Winfield Rd, Warrenville, IL 60555

Join NAMI DuPage for our 2026 NAMIWalks. Help break the stigma associated with mental illness at the 2026 NAMIWalks (Runs) 5K and 1 Mile Color Run. Before, between, or after the runs, visit the Kids Zone and Health Fair. This highly anticipated event will be held on Sun., Sept. 13, at St. James Farm Forest Preserve in Warrenville on their USATF Certified course. Participants with wheelchairs, strollers, and leashed pets are welcome. The event is free. Earn money, win prizes! 9AM – 5K / 9AM – Kids Zone & Health Fair / 10:45AM – 1 Mile Color Run (in partnership with the DuPage Prevention Leadership Team, led by local high school students as part of their Anti-Stigma Campaign) Don’t miss out on this exciting event – it’s sure to be a blast while making a meaningful difference in the mental health community! All proceeds from this event will go directly to supporting mental health programs and services in our community. All participation helps rase awareness and provides crucial support to individuals and families affected by mental illness. For more information or to buy tickets, go to the Race Webpage namidupage.org/run.

Judd-a-thon 0.1K Fun Run

10:01AM at Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 – 908 Jackson Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

The Judd-a-thon 0.1K Fun Run steps off at 10:01AM Sun., Sept. 13. Everybody’s welcome to experience why very few family events are as much fun in so little time! Costumes encouraged, too. Register at www.ticketsource.com/naperville-vfw-3873. Last-minute registration is available Sunday morning beginning at 9AM. Every registration is appreciated in support of the VFW National Home for Children in Eaton Rapids, Michigan. Thank you.

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s.

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available.