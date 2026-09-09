Why Indoor Air Quality Matters in Every Home

We often think about the temperature inside our homes, but the quality of the air we breathe is just as important. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, most people spend approximately 90% of their time indoors, where concentrations of some pollutants can be higher than outdoors.

Everyday contaminants such as dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, bacteria, viruses, and odors can circulate through a home’s heating and cooling system. These pollutants may be especially concerning for children, older adults, and individuals with allergies, asthma, or other respiratory conditions.

At A All Temp, Inc. Heating & Cooling, we believe indoor air quality should be an important part of every homeowner’s comfort plan. Improving it is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Depending on the home, it may include upgraded air filtration, whole-home air purification, humidity control, or professional duct cleaning.

We install Respicaire whole-home air-quality systems that work with a home’s heating and cooling equipment. Depending on the model, these systems use advanced filtration or purification technology to collect or inactivate airborne contaminants, including pollen, mold, bacteria, viruses, smoke, and other microscopic particles.

Professional duct cleaning can also remove accumulated dust and debris from the air-distribution system. Dryer-vent cleaning is another important service that helps improve airflow, dryer efficiency, and home safety by removing highly flammable lint buildup.

Cleaner indoor air can help create a fresher and more comfortable living environment throughout the year. Since we spend so much of our lives at home, paying attention to the air our families breathe is a worthwhile investment.

To learn more about indoor air-quality solutions, call A All Temp at 630-355-4474 or visit AAllTemp.com.