Visit Public Art Stationed in Burlington Square Park

Artist Dodie Mondero recently spent two days putting up scaffolding and restoring the 1923 sculpture titled “The Spirit of the American Navy,” located in Burlington Square Park, just south of the Naperville Train Station.

“I’m happy to inform you that I successfully restored ‘The Spirit of the American Navy’ bronze statue, including the plaque, early Monday morning, Aug. 10,” emailed Mondero. “I went in early Sunday morning to rack up my scaffolding.”

Next up, Mondero mentioned he was scheduled to restore “The Spirit of the American Doughboy,” located on the west side of the park across from the Navy statue.

As a point of interest, Burlington Square Park is one of only seven places in the U.S. where one of each sculpture of the military men by E. M. Viquesney is located, visibly appearing as spirited companions waving to each other.

Restoration of both statues was requested by Tiffani Picco, park operations manager with the Naperville Park District, Mondero added.

With 53 locations of public art featuring sculptures, murals and other art forms, the Naperville Century Walk was inspired by Naperville resident Brand Bobosky in 1996. The artistic showcase of local history that began by recognizing the Naperville Municipal Band (“Naperville’s Own”), Kroehler Manufacturing (“River Reveries”) and local newspapers (“The Printed Word”) marks 30 years in 2026.

Since 2025, Mondero has served as the Naperville Public Art Curator and Conservationist.

“I restore, repair and maintain 54 pieces of public art,” noted Mondero. “…Actually 52 locations of Century Walk Public Art, and two owned by the City.”

What’s more, dating back 26 years, Mondero officially is the creator and artist behind seven murals in downtown Naperville.

“Pillars of the Community” (2000) – Featured on three walls along Chicago Avenue, east of Main Street.

“Naperville Loves A Parade” (2014) – Featured in the alley west of Main Street.

“Notable Athletes”, Naperville Country Club 100th Anniversary, 1921 to 2021 (2021) – Featured on two walls along Jackson Avenue, east of Main Street.

“The Printed Word”, 3rd Edition (2026) – Featured in the lower level of Century Memorial Chapel at Naper Settlement with plans to be dedicated soon by the City of Naperville.

For information about the Century Walk collection, visit www.centurywalk-artguide.org.