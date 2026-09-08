September Editor’s Notes: 25th Anniversary Issue

We kicked off this 301st issue of Positively Naperville with “Extra! Extra! Read all about it,” a phrase that originated in mid-19th century United States when street vendors and newsboys shouted it to sell special, late-breaking “extra” newspaper editions. And we wonder if any resident recalls when the printed word in Naperville ever received such vociferous attention.

If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it monthly more than 300 times. Positively Naperville is an attitude, sponsored by many local businesses in print monthly and online daily.

We begin our 26th year this month, the month that will be remembered forever for the horrific impact of Sept. 11, 2001, way beyond New York City, rural Pennsylvania near Shanksville, and Washington, D.C. PN marks this milestone with a salute to sacrifices, our sponsors that have stuck with us through thick and thin, and the resilient American spirit. We’re always mindful, “Freedom isn’t free.”

Trying to stay true to our mission “to preview rather than review,” we publishers of hyper-centric PN are dedicated toward highlighting positive community contributions, built on fiscally-responsible and solid principles; and to heighten awareness about local events that fill our calendars every day.

Without the plethora of civic-minded citizens, individuals who generously volunteer time from early in the morning until late at night, this city would be, well, just another ever-changing city.

Remembering Dolly Parton

Maybe here in Naperville you think you’ve heard enough about Dolly Parton since her death at age 80 on August 25. Or perhaps you’ve read so much commentary about her that you can’t imagine what you don’t already know about the joyful, talented woman, one of 12 children who grew up in a one-room home in East Tennessee.

Beyond her country music, PN is here to ask you to remember Dolly Parton with a simple word of gratitude. “Thanks” for being an authentic American entertainer, an energetic entrepreneur and a generous philanthropist who inspired reading the printed word via the Imagination Library.

By 2025, her Imagination Library had distributed 304,539,509 million books gifted since its inception in 1995. No doubt books will be written about the unforgettable impact those books have had on young readers.

One additional tidbit of info mentioned that Dolly Parton did not personally use a cell phone or smartphone, choosing instead to communicate through traditional methods like a fax machine and her staff. Imagine that!

Thanks to all!

Our commentary is dedicated to thank the sponsors for their support. They not only support and serve the Naperville community in a multitude of ways, they help in the delivery of this independent community news source that aims to connect folks with a showcase of ideas, history and events that make things happen for the betterment of all of Naperville.

Our goal is to continue publishing news about local people, places and projects. Special events and fundraisers, service clubs and nonprofit humanitarian agencies along with all the reasons to shop locally will continue to tap our energies as we try to keep our citizenry in touch with realities and challenges.

We truly appreciate the feedback that keeps us moving forward, always trying to tell our city’s rich history, too, as we urge folks to pay attention to local issues, restoring values, governing bodies and voting.

Thanks for reading our small sampling of the many good things happening in our city —contributions that extend way beyond investing in a business.

In addition to our advertising sponsors, we’re grateful to all of our dedicated contributors, designers, photographers, printers and members of our support team.

This 25th anniversary issue is another time for us to reflect on what this city offers, always mindful that shopping and dining locally helps bolster the economy (and sales tax revenues). In a city with more options of things to do than time permits, we’re also mindful that our chosen choice is to ignore some of the ordinary stuff for the peace we find in the great outdoors along the Riverwalk and throughout May Watts Park.

Cheers to catching the spirit of Naperville that arrived with Joe Naper and his family back in 1831. Thanks for reading!

– Stephanie Penick

PN Publisher