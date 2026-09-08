Naper Nostalgia: Naperville 9/11 Shanower Memorial

Back in June 2002, CBS Channel 2 News was at the site of the future Commander Dan Shanower September 11 Memorial to interview Congresswoman JUDY BIGGERT, Naperville resident CHUCK JOHANNS and Mayor GEORGE PRADEL when limestone remnants from the Pentagon arrived from Washington, D.C. for the “Lean on Us” sculpture by artist Bill Cooper.

Other artifacts used in the memorial were a beam from the World Trade Center and granite from the Pennsylvania region where Flight 93 crashed after passengers rose against the hijackers.

Johanns served as Co-chair of the Naperville 9/11 Shanower Memorial Commission that built the memorial with private dollars. The memorial was dedicated on Sept. 11, 2003, as part of the Century Walk Public Art Collection.

The Commander Dan Shanower September 11 Memorial in September 2026.