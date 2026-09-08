Little Friends: Questions About Vaccinations and Their Relationship to Autism

Late in August we went to dinner with dear friends and on the drive to the restaurant, I was asked if I had read any of the recent articles involving vaccinations related to the cause of autism. While admittedly I had not seen anything within the past few months on this topic, the conversation and question motivated me to do some additional research on what we know, and don’t know.

Doing a “deep dive” into what I could find on the internet, the initial conclusion stated was that there was no causal relationship between childhood vaccines and autism. The World Health Organization reviewed over 30 studies published between 2010-2025 and the higher quality evidence failed to find a causal relationship between vaccines and autism. Back in 1998, a paper was published by a physician named Dr. Andrew Wakefield claimed an association between the MMR vaccination and autism. The findings were subsequently found to be fraudulent, and Dr. Wakefield lost his medical license.

Yet, in July 2026, the CDC changed the wording of its autism/vaccine webpage specific to the statement “vaccines do not cause autism” indicating this statement is not an evidence-based claim in the sense that studies cannot completely rule out the possibility, and it says that the Department of Health and Human Services is undertaking additional research into possible causes and mechanisms. The research I found was clear to note that what the CDC is not stating is that vaccines cause autism.

Knowing that there are two sides to this discussion, the case made by those who believe vaccines cause autism pointed toward the timing of when vaccinations occur coupled with noticeable developmental changes as a child grows older. There was also reference to the increase in number of vaccinations compared to years past. I also found concerns stated relating to hypotheses related to aluminum exposure, although a 2025 Danish study involving more than 1 million children found no association between aluminum-containing childhood vaccines and autism.

The case against vaccines causing autism looks to be based upon decades of research involving different countries, populations, vaccine formulations and study designs. The World Health Organization’s independent review of all the research in 2025 reached the conclusion that there is no causal link to autism. Yet, it’s clear that there continues to be a call for additional research. Areas called out for further study found in my research included “environmental, genetic, immune and other potential contributors including vaccine-related hypotheses.”

Maybe the best statement I found summarizes Autism well. “Autism is complicated, and its causes aren’t completely understood.”

I suspect that that statement may be the only one that most people will agree with. Hopefully research will tell us all more in the time ahead.