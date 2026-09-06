Update / Things To Do in Naperville Labor Day Weekend: September 4-7

Looking for the best things to do in Naperville this Labor Day Weekend? From downtown dining, shopping and live music to relaxing walks along the Riverwalk, seasonal events and family-friendly attractions, Naperville, Illinois offers plenty of ways to make the long weekend memorable. Whether you’re planning a date night, a day out with the kids or a quick local getaway, this guide highlights top Labor Day Weekend activities to help you make the most of your time in Naperville.

But first…TAB meets at 7PM Thurs., Sept. 3, in Council Chambers…

Naperville Jaycees Last Fling – Labor Day Parade

The Naperville Jaycees’ Last Fling is a family-friendly community festival which takes place over Labor Day Weekend near Downtown Naperville and, for many, is a fun way to say farewell to summer! The Last Fling offers a wide variety of attractions for all ages to enjoy including: music, food and beverage vendors, a family-fun area, a carnival, unique special events, a business expo, a Labor Day Parade (10AM Mon., Sept. 7) and more. The 2026 Last Fling is a FREE to attend Event. Hours: 5-10PM Friday | noon to 10PM Saturday | noon to 10PM Sunday | 11AM to 6PM Monday. For a complete listing of music, events and family fun, visit www.lastfling.org.

Kindly Note!

The City’s 2-5AM overnight parking ban for the Labor Day weekend is suspended from enforcement. Residents can park on city streets overnight beginning Friday night into Sat., Sept. 5, and continuing through 5AM on Mon., Sept. 7. Enforcement of the ordinance will begin again at 2AM on Tues., Sept. 8.

Celebrate responsibly and never drive when impaired by drugs, alcohol or other substances. And always buckle up for safety.

Friday

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Kreger’s Brats and Sausage Haus

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. And this weekend Kreger’s is back with brats on the grill. Let Tim and Mary Jo know that you know Bill’s wurst is the best. Find more than 20 fresh flavors as well as fresh-baked buns, added varieties of fresh-made salads, pickles, desserts and more. Pre-order at (630) 355-4418. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com. Call today for pick up on Friday and/or Saturday.

Saturday

5th Avenue Naperville Farmer’s Market

7AM to noon at 5th Avenue Train Station – 200 East. 5th Avenue, Naperville, IL 60563

Build a farm-to-table meal with a plethora of locally-grown food. You’ll also find an array products, performances and events, making this a great destination for the whole family.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is now open every day!

Find the spacious new diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch—now from 7AM to 2PM every day! Rosie’s also is now located in CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. (For more information about Rosie’s co-founders Lynn Lowder and Dale Eisenberg and how the restaurant helps support the mission of the nonprofit Veteran Business Project, click here and check out an earlier post on this website that helps tell the history of this diner with a purpose, also a tribute to Rosie the Riveter.)

Ashley Whippet World Series Invitational Sept. 5 & 6

The original and longest running disc dog competition series in the world takes place at Nike Park.

Spectators are warmly encouraged to attend. Food tent on site all weekend including BREAKFAST SANDWICHES and all proceeds are being donated to Project Oz. Nike Park is located at 288 W. Diehl Road. For more info, visit ashleywhippet.com. Teams will be competing from 9AM until approximately 3PM both days.Food tent on site all weekend including BREAKFAST SANDWICHES and all proceeds are being donated to Project Oz. Nike Park is located at 288 W. Diehl Road. For more info, visit

Sensory Friendly Saturdays

10-11AM at Naper Settlement – 523 S. Webster St. Naperville, IL 60540

Visit Naper Settlement for Sensory Friendly Saturdays, where families can explore the historic grounds in a calm and welcoming atmosphere. Enjoy hands-on activities and sensory stations designed for those with sensory sensitivities. Included in general admission | Learn More.

Sunday

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s.

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available.

Update! Ashley Whippet World Series Invitational Sept. 6

The original and longest running disc dog competition series in the world takes place at Nike Park. See this day’s opening ceremony video and additional photos featuring Ashley Whippet Event Director Tom Wehrli and Veteran Wayne Fischer at James Hoch Photography.

Spectators are warmly encouraged to attend as this day’s event is the finale of the Ashley Whippet World Series in Nike Park. Next year the annual event moves to Michigan. Food tent on site all weekend and all proceeds are being donated to Project Oz. Nike Park is located at 288 W. Diehl Road. Thank you, Tom Wehrli, for all the years of organizing this invitational event to watch Ashley Whippets and many canine breeds jump for joy. For more info, visit ashleywhippet.com. Teams will be competing until approximately 3PM Sept 6. BYO lawn chairs.Food tent on site all weekend and all proceeds are being donated to Project Oz. Nike Park is located at 288 W. Diehl Road. Thank you, Tom Wehrli, for all the years of organizing this invitational event to watch Ashley Whippets and many canine breeds jump for joy. For more info, visit

Monday

Last Fling Labor Day Parade

10AM in Downtown Naperville

The Last Fling Labor Day Parade starts its journey through Downtown Naperville at 10AM on Monday, September 7, 2026. The Naperville Jaycees are committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees. KidsMatter has been named Grand Marshal of the 2026 Labor Day Parade. Since 2001, KidsMatter has advocated for the mental, emotional and physical health and well-being of kids and families in DuPage and Will counties. For more info, visit lastfling.org/parade.

Downtown Naperville Summer Painted Sculptures – Dog Days of Summer

All Day Every Day in downtown Naperville thru Labor Day

Come see the painted DOG Sculptures in Downtown Naperville this summer, a group of popular pups and one cat sculptures in attractive designs with special messages that have welcoming families since the first week of June. The Dog Days of Summer are barking up news while getting ready to let autumn begin! For now, they are “pawsitively” awesome and “picture ready” for lasting memories! Remember also to check for any remaining balance on Downtown Naperville Gift Cards, simply “purrfect” for many shopping and dining pleasures in the heart of the City.

Congratulations to The Kelly Law Firm for “Best in Show” during the 2026 Dog Days of Summer Sculpture Display! All 23 dogs and one cat are expected to skedaddle after Labor Day.

Celebrate safety! Buckle up. Drive with caution.