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Police Investigate Report of Gunshots Friday Evening

City of Naperville
By City of Naperville

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Above / PN file photos are used to help flag stories related to Naperville Police and Fire Department responses to investigations and emergency calls, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Thanks always for calling 911 whenever necessary to report an accident or what seems suspicious or unsafe. Be alert by day and by night. Stay safe. (PN File Photo)

City of Naperville / Public Information Office Report

On Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at approximately 9:19PM, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South Route 59 (near Aurora Avenue) for reports of shots fired. Upon their arrival, officers spoke to a witness who advised the two vehicles involved and their occupants fled the scene.  Officers quickly identified each of the vehicles involved and subsequently located them.  Officers and detectives interviewed several subjects believed to have been involved in the incident. 

The parties involved were known to each other and there is no threat to the public.

Investigation Remains Active

The investigation remains active. There is no evidence to indicate anyone was injured as a result of the shooting.  As of this release, no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call (630) 420-6006 or email Napervillecrimetips@naperville.il.us.

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City of Naperville
City of Napervillehttp://www.naperville.il.us.
About Naperville: Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville, Ill., is home to approximately 145,000 people. This vibrant, thriving City consistently ranks as a top community in the nation in which to live, raise children and retire. The City is home to acclaimed public and parochial schools, the best public library system in the country, an array of healthcare options and an exceptionally low crime rate. Naperville has ready access to a variety of public transportation, housing and employment options. The City’s diversified employer base features high technology firms, retailers and factories, as well as small and home-based businesses. Residents also enjoy world-class parks, diverse worship options, the opportunity to serve on several City boards and commissions, a thriving downtown shopping and dining area, a renowned outdoor history museum known as Naper Settlement and an active civic community. For more information, please visit our website at www.naperville.il.us.
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