Naperville Sunrise Rotary Seeks Grant Applications Supporting Programs for Youth and Young Adults

The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise is currently seeking requests to fund programs and services that support the Naperville community’s youth and families, teens and young adults. The Club is accepting grant applications for consideration as it selects funding recipients for FY 2026-27.

The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise holds one or more major fundraising events throughout the year, including the annual St. Patty’s Day 5K and Rotary Ride. In addition, additional funds and ancillary fundraisers may be available through one or more of our four avenues of service committees, including Community; International; Vocational; and Youth Services.

Sunrise Rotary Grants do not fund general operating or capital requests. Repeat applications must demonstrate innovation or growth over previous requests. An application form is online at www.napervillesunrise.com. Complete applications must be received by 5PM Fri. Oct. 23, for consideration. Complete instructions appear on the service club’s website.

“Our club is dedicated to providing support to local organizations that help young people survive and thrive to become the kind of young adults who will lead our community in the future,” noted Community Service Chair Deb Newman in a news release. “We want to support programs that make a difference in the lives of youth and families. Naperville Sunrise Rotary is dedicated to the idea that our future depends on our consciously nurturing the potential of future leaders and their families today.”

Funding requests are reviewed according to following criteria

The potential of the organization or project to be funded to make a contribution toward improving the quality of life of youth, teens and /or young adults which is in alignment with the Rotary Club’s mission and avenues of service.

The adequacy of plans for measuring success, outcomes and benefits of the funded organization or program to those served.

The demonstrated stability of the requesting organization through consistent and effective management, strong board engagement, a broad base of community and volunteer support and financial responsibility.

The ability of the requesting organization to support the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise events through promotion/marketing and day-of event volunteer support.

All selected beneficiaries will be required to report back to the Club on the results of the funding. Grants will be announced by Mid-November 2026 with funds dispersed between January and May 2026.

Recipients of funds raised from the 2026 Rotary Ride will receive funds by Sept. 30, 2026.

Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise since 1991

The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise meets most Fridays at 7AM for breakfast at Naperville Country Club. Check the club’s website for meeting schedule and location. Guests and prospective members are welcome to join leaders, exchange ideas and take part in action to enrich our community. See how leaders from Naperville and countries, cultures and occupations around the world are taking action — to enhance health, empower youth, promote peace, and improve their communities. For more information on the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise, visit www.napervillesunrise.org.