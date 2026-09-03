Naperville September 11 Observance is set to begin with music at 4:45PM

Above / “Lean on Us” is the centerpiece of the Sept. 11 / Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial located along the Riverwalk behind the Naperville Municipal Center. The community is invited to gather on both sides of the DuPage River for the annual observance. The Naperville Municipal Band will perform beginning at 4:45PM. The program begins at 5PM. (PN File Photo)

“May the lives remembered, the deeds recognized, and the spirit reawakened by eternal beacons, which reaffirm respect for life, strengthen our resolve to preserve freedom, and inspire an end to hatred, ignorance and intolerance.” —From the National September 11 Memorial Mission Statement

25th Anniversary of September 11 Terrorist Attacks

On the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the City is partnering with Naperville Responds for Veterans for the annual remembrance event that honors the victims and heroes of the attacks.

The remembrance will begin at 5PM on Fri., Sept. 11, at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial, located behind the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St., along the Riverwalk. The Naperville Municipal Band will begin playing music at 4:45PM. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the Municipal Center City Council Chambers.

This year’s keynote speaker is retired Marine Maj. Charles Lynn Lowder, a decorated Vietnam veteran. Lowder, a longtime Naperville resident, is now a motivational speaker and co-founder and CEO of the Veteran Business Project (VBP). VBP is a nonprofit that assists service members, veterans and their spouses who are interested in small business ownership. He is also one of the owners of Rosie’s Home Cookin’ diner. All proceeds from the diner go toward the VBP to help veterans and their families.

The Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial pays tribute to Cmdr. Shanower, a Naperville native and Navy officer who died in the attack on the Pentagon. The memorial, one of the first in the nation, was dedicated on Sept. 11, 2003. The remembrance event is an opportunity to observe this significant moment in America’s 250th year history and commemorate the lives lost on 9/11, their families, the first responders and survivors. All are welcome to attend.

In addition to the Sept. 11 remembrance event, two beams of light will shine behind the Naperville Municipal Center on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 10, to represent the Twin Towers that fell during the attacks. The lights will be on from dusk on Sept. 10 until dawn on Sept. 11.

For more information about Naperville Responds for Veterans, visit www.napervilleresponds.org/.

Program for 2026 September 11 Observance

Welcome – Marty Walker, Naperville Responds For Veterans

Remarks by The Honorable Scott Wehrli, Mayor, City of Naperville

Presenting Colors – Combined Color Guard

Naperville Fire & Police Departments

American Legion Post 43 & Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3873

“God Bless America” – Firefighter Highland Guard of Naperville

Pledge of Allegiance – Mayor Scott Wehrli

National Anthem – Kathy Sander, Soloist St. Thomas The Apostle Parish

Flag lowered to “Half Staff” – Naperville Fire Department

Fire Department Bell Ceremony – Naperville Fire Department

Invocation – Reverend Tom Babler, United Methodist Church, Retired

“America The Beautiful” – Naperville Municipal Band

Remarks by Jason Arres, Naperville Police Chief

Remarks by Mark Puknaitis, Naperville Fire Chief

Speaker – Charles Lynn Lowder, Major, United States Marine Corps, Retired

Wreath Laying – The Shanower Family

Firefighter Kirk Diaz, Naperville Fire Department

Officer Peter Pogwizd, Naperville Police Department

“Amazing Grace” – Firefighter Highland Guard of Naperville

Rifle Volley – American Legion Post 43 & Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3873

God bless America and all its first responders…