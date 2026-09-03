Naperville Responds Marks 25th Anniversary of 9/11 With Memorial Ruck March

Naperville will pause to remember one of the most defining days in American history when Naperville Responds For Veterans hosts its 3-mile 9/11 Memorial Ruck March on Friday, September 11, 2026, commemorating 25 years since the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The event brings together Veterans, first responders, families and community members for a shared walk of remembrance through the heart of Naperville, honoring the lives lost and the resilience that followed.

Register for the Ruck at memorialruck.givesmart.com.

Event Details

Registration and check-in begin at 5AM, with the Ruck stepping off at 6AM from Naperville Safety Town, located at 1320 Aurora Ave, Naperville, IL 60540. The 3-mile route includes a climb of the Moser Tower Millennium Carillon, adding a moment of reflection at one of Naperville’s most recognizable landmarks.

Ruck packs are not required to take part, and organizers emphasize that all community members are welcome to join the walk/march, regardless of military background or fitness level. The event will proceed rain or shine.

Cost and Registration

Registration for the Ruck March is $40 per participant. Kids 12 and under can participate for the Ruck free of charge. All participants who register for the Ruck will receive a commemorative event t-shirt.

Why It Matters

As the 25th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, events like this one offer Naperville residents a meaningful way to honor those who died, support the Veteran community, and pass the memory of that day on to a new generation. Naperville Responds For Veterans has built a reputation for organizing events that bring the community together around service and remembrance, and this milestone anniversary is expected to draw a strong turnout from across the western suburbs.

Event Quick Facts

What: 9/11 Memorial Ruck March (3 miles), hosted by Naperville Responds For Veterans

9/11 Memorial Ruck March (3 miles), hosted by Naperville Responds For Veterans When: Friday, September 11, 2026 — registration/check-in at 5AM, Ruck begins at 6AM.

Friday, September 11, 2026 — registration/check-in at 5AM, Ruck begins at 6AM. Where: Naperville Safety Town, 1320 Aurora Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

Naperville Safety Town, 1320 Aurora Ave, Naperville, IL 60540 Cost: $40 (kids 12 and under free)

$40 (kids 12 and under free) Includes: Carillon Tower climb, commemorative t-shirt

Carillon Tower climb, commemorative t-shirt Notes: Ruck packs not required; open to all community members; rain or shine

For more information or to register, visit Naperville Responds For Veterans.

About Naperville Responds For Veterans: NAPERVILLE RESPONDS FOR VETERANS (NRFV) assists Veterans and their families in need, especially those with low and moderate income, by raising donations of money, building materials, and professional labor, and coordinating the process of repairing, building, and donating homes. Naperville Responds for Our Veterans is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that provides services to Veterans in need and those in crisis.