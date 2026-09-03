Movies With Tarek – ‘Coyote vs. Acme’

This comedy is defined by classic moments and is one of the best films about Looney Tunes in ages.

Coyote vs. Acme is filled with humorous treasures that create a spellbinding experience. It provides loads of fun for families due to vivid moments that lead to lots of laughs. Dave Green has directed an astonishing comedy that left me enthralled due to characters I adore like Bugs Bunny and Porky Pig. The main character is Coyote and, Acme, the company, is the enemy. This film provides unforgettable enjoyment.

Acme is a company that has had catastrophic product failures. Coyote wants revenge so he teams up with an attorney, Kevin Avery, played by Will Forte. Kevin is in his own bind, and his intern is his niece Paige, played by Lana Condor. They help Coyote put together a case to go up against Acme. The big CEO is Buddy Crane, played by John Cena. Coyote’s other enemy is Roadrunner. His speed causes great envy.

The dynamic between Kevin and Coyote is intriguing. Although Coyote does not speak, he uses signs to communicate while he works together with Kevin on the legal case. In Kevin’s role as an attorney, he operates in an environment surrounded by animated Looney Tunes characters. Kevin’s world gets rocking and Coyote adds comedy to the equation since he can magically bring TNT explosives out of the blue.

The brilliance of the film comes from how it feels so natural for the Looney Tunes characters to navigate in a world with humans. When Bugs Bunny and Kevin interact, there are nostalgic treasures. Will Forte is an outstanding moderator of the film’s many wonders.

New Mexico is where the insanity in the story reaches a high point. Acme’s vengeance is intense as they are on a mission and so is Coyote. Both want their name to have meaning. The film is like a cartoon episode with genius dazzling scenes. There is no clear end in sight, yet it is extremely joyful. I love how there are humans and cartoons collaborating to win. Coyote vs. Acme is a rollercoaster of vivid entertainment and cartoon grandeur that keeps on giving. Fans will not be disappointed.

This may be one of the best films of 2026 which is a treat for kids and adults alike. I appreciated seeing a Looney Tunes character work with an attorney to win and watching both sides battle while unloading plenty of ammo. It is a wild ride where cartoon characters are the heroes in a comedy that audiences around the world will never forget.

Four out of four stars.