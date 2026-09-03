KidsMatter 2 Us – KidsMatter Celebrates 25 Years!

For 25 years, KidsMatter has worked proactively and collaboratively to help young people thrive.

KidsMatter’s roots reach back to 1995, when Edward Hospital sponsored a communitywide health assessment after local emergency-room professionals saw increases in self-harm and substance use among young people.

Recognizing that these challenges could not be solved by healthcare or law enforcement alone, Edward Hospital, Mayor George Pradel and community leaders and volunteers began developing a collaborative prevention strategy.

That effort became the Naperville Youth Development Coalition, which received nonprofit status in 2001 and later became KidsMatter. Its founders believed that preventing destructive behavior required schools, families, healthcare providers, law enforcement, businesses, faith communities and youth-serving organizations to work together—not in silos.

KidsMatter selected Search Institute’s 40 Developmental Assets® as the framework for its work. These research-based building blocks include 20 external assets—the relationships, support and opportunities young people need from families, schools and communities—and 20 internal assets, including positive values, social-emotional skills, commitment to learning and a positive identity. Research shows that young people with more assets are more likely to thrive and less likely to engage in high-risk behaviors.

Today, KidsMatter continues that collaborative vision through school and community programs, parent education, youth leadership, mental-health resources, volunteer and job fairs, and career exploration. It convenes partners to listen to young people and families, share expertise and respond to changing needs.

Be part of the KidsMatter legacy: mentor a teen, hire a young person or intern, attend a forum, volunteer or become a partner.

Together, we can help young people realize their purpose, know their value and find their pathway. Dream. Believe. Become.

Learn more at kidsmatter2us.org.