Your Guide to Last Fling 2026 Labor Day Weekend

Summer’s unofficial send-off is here. The Naperville Jaycees’ Last Fling returns to Downtown Naperville for Labor Day Weekend, running Friday, September 4, through Monday, September 7, 2026. The free-to-attend festival takes over Jackson Avenue and the surrounding Riverwalk area with four days of live music, a carnival, food and beverage vendors, family activities, and the always-popular Labor Day Parade.

When and Where

Last Fling unfolds along Jackson Avenue and the Naperville Riverwalk in the heart of downtown. Admission to the festival grounds is free, though the carnival and beverages are ticketed separately. Hours for the 2026 event are:

Friday, Sept. 4: 5–10PM

5–10PM Saturday, Sept. 5: 10AM–10PM

10AM–10PM Sunday, Sept. 6: 10AM–10PM

10AM–10PM Monday, Sept. 7: 10 AM–6PM

Live Music on the Jackson Avenue Main Stage

The Jackson Avenue Main Stage headlines the weekend with tribute and cover bands across all four days:

Friday, Sept. 4: Sammy and the Knights (5–7:15PM) followed by 80s hair-rock tribute act Hairbangers Ball (8–10PM)

Sammy and the Knights (5–7:15PM) followed by 80s hair-rock tribute act Hairbangers Ball (8–10PM) Saturday, Sept. 5: Physical Graffiti (noon–2PM), Whiskey Road (2:30–4:30PM), Country 2K (5:15–7:15PM) and headliner Hillbilly Rockstarz (8–10PM)

Physical Graffiti (noon–2PM), Whiskey Road (2:30–4:30PM), Country 2K (5:15–7:15PM) and headliner Hillbilly Rockstarz (8–10PM) Sunday, Sept. 6: Tres Moustache (noon–2PM), Members Only 80s Band (2:30–4:30PM), The Ron Burgundys (5:15–7:15PM) and Sixteen Candles (8–10 PM)

Tres Moustache (noon–2PM), Members Only 80s Band (2:30–4:30PM), The Ron Burgundys (5:15–7:15PM) and Sixteen Candles (8–10 PM) Monday, Sept. 7: Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones (noon–3PM), capping off with Hi Infidelity (3:45–6PM)

A second stage, the Beer Garden Stage, offers all-day live music throughout the weekend featuring local performers.

All performance times are subject to change; check lastfling.org/schedule-of-events for the latest lineup.

Family Fun Attractions

This year’s Family Attractions area is packed with activities for all ages, including:

Saturday, Sept. 5: Senior Bingo, Dave DiNasso’s Traveling World of Reptiles, a Spaghetti Eating Contest, an Elite Athletes martial arts demonstration, a Balloon Toss and a performance of “the PROM” by Theater for Charity

Senior Bingo, Dave DiNasso’s Traveling World of Reptiles, a Spaghetti Eating Contest, an Elite Athletes martial arts demonstration, a Balloon Toss and a performance of “the PROM” by Theater for Charity Sunday, Sept. 6: LEGO building, a return of the Traveling World of Reptiles, a Song & Dance Meet and Greet with the Island Princess, and a set from the Exposition Flyers Jazz Octet

LEGO building, a return of the Traveling World of Reptiles, a Song & Dance Meet and Greet with the Island Princess, and a set from the Exposition Flyers Jazz Octet Monday, Sept. 7: A Scouting America youth activity session and another round of LEGO building

A carnival with rides and midway games runs throughout the weekend along Jackson Avenue.

Labor Day Parade

The Last Fling Labor Day Parade steps off through Downtown Naperville at 10AM on Monday, September 7, and runs until noon. This year’s Grand Marshal is KidsMatter, marking its 25th anniversary. Residents unable to catch the parade in person can watch a livestream and video-on-demand coverage through NCTV17.

Safety and What to Know Before You Go

Last Fling is a rain-or-shine event, and organizers note that all bags and items are subject to search at entry. For everyone’s safety, weapons, grills, coolers, and bottles, cans or alcohol in any outside container are not permitted on the festival grounds. Also note, per Naperville Police Department policy, minors under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian age 25 or older.

Downtown Naperville fills up fast during Last Fling. Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead for parking and consider walking, biking or taking a rideshare option.

Supporting the Community

Last Fling is the Naperville Jaycees’ largest fundraiser of the year, with proceeds benefiting local nonprofit organizations across Naperville. Residents interested in getting involved can still sign up to volunteer at lastfling.org/volunteer.

Plan Your Visit

For the full event program, entertainment schedule, event map and parking details, visit lastfling.org. For more Labor Day Weekend happenings around Naperville, check out our Positively Naperville’s full guide of Things To Do.