Resident Bicyclists Encouraged to Attend Transportation Advisory Board, Sept. 3, 2026

Above / Recently members of the Downtown Advisory Committee (DAC) and other local residents toured the central business district and the Naperville Riverwalk to assess walkability, connectivity and bicycle paths. DAC is comprised of local property owners, residents and city officials, aiming to focus on the long-term planning and strategic development that will enhance the experience in downtown Naperville. (PN Photo, 8-20-26)

The community is welcome to provide input on the proposed update to the City’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan during the September meeting of the Transportation Advisory Board (TAB) meeting beginning at 7PM Thurs., Sept. 3. The monthly meeting will be held in Council Chambers of the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle Street.

Better bike connectivity through Downtown Naperville and the entire community has been a topic of discussion for nearly 30 years. Last month, local leaders, including Mayor Scott Wehrli and Councilman Ian Holzhauer, took a two-hour stroll through our city’s current downtown designated bike path to note how it best connects and shares local streets for other vehicles. For starters, Riverwalk Commission Chairman Johnna Shields recognized the need for better street markings, suggesting a different color to outline the bike lanes. Bike racks and the current “dangerous” bicycle crossing at Aurora and Eagle Street were cited as needs to be addressed. Naperville Development Partnership President Monica Conners suggested naming the various bike routes when the safe routes were identified.

Notes of several “big ideas” were recorded for Sydney Smith, the Project Manager overseeing the Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan and its related initiatives within Naperville’s Transportation, Engineering and Development (TED) Business Group.

Smith, who participated in the walk, is responsible for coordinating the City’s bicycle, pedestrian and vehicular travel infrastructure programs. She welcomes input from the cycling community as she leads the major multi-decade update to the City’s active mobility master plan.

Cyclists Encouraged to Attend TAB

Planning to address TAB? Members of the public should sign up in person at the meeting location on the day of the meeting, Sept. 3. Signup is available for 30 minutes prior to the start of the meeting at 7PM.

Link to a download featuring the City of Naperville Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan Update with a click here:

naperville.legistar.com/MeetingDetail.aspx?ID=1366006&GUID=EE0F9FCB-162F-4051-89AD-555A5AFC96E6&Options=info|&Search=

Meanwhile, when visiting the Naperville Riverwalk remember to walk your wheels. It’s an international message to remind people to dismount from bikes, skateboards and scooters on crowded sidewalks.