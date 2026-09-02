Loaves & Fishes: Hunger Action Month – Your Action Today Will Nourish Tomorrow

September is Hunger Action Month, a time to turn our attention to an issue that touches more lives in our community than many of us realize: food insecurity.

At Loaves & Fishes Community Services, we believe everyone deserves access to nutritious food and the opportunity to thrive. And right now, the need is great. Across our region, hunger is rising. Since 2019, food insecurity has increased more than 50% in the four counties we serve: DuPage, Kane, Kendall, and Will.

But here’s the good news: this community knows how to take action.

Through our Nourish Together Campaign, we’re building a stronger future for our neighbors. One that expands access to healthy food, grows our capacity to serve more families, and creates new opportunities for people to move from hunger to thriving.

Since launching Nourish Together earlier this year, we’ve seen tremendous generosity. Donors, businesses, foundations, faith communities, volunteers, and neighbors have all stepped forward to help make this vision possible.

We’re making exciting progress toward our $15 million Nourish Together goal, but there is still work to do. Because the future of food access doesn’t happen by accident. It happens when we come together.

So, what can you do this Hunger Action Month? Be part of the change our community needs!

Give. Make a gift to Nourish Together and help build the capacity to serve more neighbors for years to come.

Share. Tell a friend, colleague, or neighbor why food access matters.

Volunteer. Give your time and be part of the work happening every day.

Take action. However you choose to participate, your support helps create a healthier, stronger future for our community.

This Hunger Action Month, don’t just think about hunger. Do something about it.

Because when we take action today, we’re nourishing tomorrow.

Learn more and join the Nourish Together Campaign at www.loaves-fishes.org/nourishtogether.