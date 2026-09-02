Auditions for Magical Starlight Theatre’s ‘Anastasia’ will be September 26-27

With fond memories of Magical Starlight Theatre’s January 2026 production of “Shrek,” child and adult actors are invited to audition for the January 2027 production of “Anastasia.” (Photo courtesy Naperville Park District)

Naperville Park District Report

Magical Starlight Theatre, a Naperville Park District program, is holding auditions for its January 2027 production of “Anastasia” on Sat., Sept. 26 and Sun., Sept. 27. Youth actors ages 9 years or older, as well as adult actors, are welcome to audition for lead roles, supporting roles or the ensemble. All actors must prepare a vocal piece pertaining to the role they are auditioning for, as well as a monologue from the script. Additionally, auditionees should be prepared for a dance audition following their vocal and script readings.

Audition times for all ages are from 1PM to 7PM on Saturday and 1PM to 5PM on Sunday in the upper level of the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, located at 305 W. Jackson Avenue at Eagle Street in downtown Naperville. Prospective cast members need to attend only one of the audition dates. Auditionees can register for an audition time slot at www.magicalstarlight.org/auditions. Walk-ups are also welcomed and will be placed in the next available audition slot.

‘Anastasia’ will be staged Jan. 8, 9 & 10 / Jan. 15, 16 & 17

Magical Starlight Theatre is a community whose purpose is to create quality family-oriented theatrical productions; to develop a creative, supportive environment for artists; and to expand our community connection through the arts. “Anastasia” performances are January 8-10 and 15-17, 2027, in the Naperville Central High School auditorium.

For more information and audition materials, visit www.magicalstarlight.org.