Naperville Park District Set to Conduct Prescribed Burns this Fall

Staff begin preparations for seasonal ground-level burns as weather permits at Naperville parks and Springbrook Golf Course. (Naperville Park District Photo)
Naperville Park District Report
This fall, the Naperville Park District will deploy park maintenance crews and third-party contractors to various park locations throughout Naperville to conduct prescribed ground-level burns. Prescribed burns are intentionally ignited fires that are supervised by trained professionals and designed to improve the overall health of an ecosystem. The Park District utilizes this practice as an effective tool to clear the ground of invasive weeds and reduce the amount of leaf and plant debris. This practice typically takes place in the spring and fall under the right weather conditions, including low wind velocity, specific wind direction and a low chance of precipitation.
Weather conditions permitting, crews may conduct a prescribed burn at the following locations this fall:
North Parks
- Country Lakes Park – 1835 North Aurora Road
- Seager Park – 1163 Plank Road
Central Parks
- Brighton Ridge Park – 775 Torrington Drive
- Buttonwood Park – 803 Buttonwood Circle
- Ron Ory Community Garden Plots – 811 S. West Street
- Meadow Glens – 1303 Muirhead Avenue
- Oakridge Parkway – 478 E. 87th Street
- Rock Ridge Park – 1316 Green Trails Drive
- Sportsman’s Park – 735 S. West Street
- Stanford Meadows – 1991 Stanford Drive
- University Heights Park – 1315 River Oak Drive
- Veterans Park – 303 E. Gartner Road
- Dorothea Weigand Riverfront Park – 2436 S. Washington Street
South Parks
- Ashwood Park – 4603 Chinaberry Lane
- Commissioners Park – 3704 111th Street
- DuPage River Park – 808 Royce Road
- DuPage River Sports Complex – 2807 S. Washington Street
- Knoch Knolls Park – 336 Knoch Knolls Road
- Knoch Knolls Nature Center – 320 Knoch Knolls Road
- Frontier Sports Complex – 3380 Cedar Glade Drive
- Springbrook Parkway – 2359 Nottingham Lane
- Tall Grass Lakes – 3320 Rollingridge Road
- Rivercrest Estates Park – 11S087 Sheri Street
- Frank Rus Preserve – 336 Knoch Knolls Road
- Wolf’s Crossing Community Park – 3252 Wolf’s Crossing Road
Golf
- Springbrook Golf Course – 2220 W. 83rd Street
Third-Party Contractor Burned Parks
- Pioneer Park – 1212 S. Washington Street
- Clow Creek Greenway – 4588 Pradel Drive